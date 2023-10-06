Oilers Have the Makings Of Another Successful “Kid Line”

The Edmonton Oilers might have the makings of another “Kid Line” this season. As the 2023-24 NHL campaign is mere days away and the Oilers are sorting out their roster heading into Friday’s matchup against the Seattle Kraken, there are a few younger forwards standing out in camp. Some discussion has emerged about whether a combination of young talents could make a formidable line, and head coach Jay Woodcroft might be ready to give one a look early.

The “Kid Line” Was a Phenomenon in 1990

The Edmonton Oilers original Kid Line, comprising young talents Martin Gelinas, Joe Murphy, and Adam Graves, played a pivotal role in the team’s remarkable 1990 Stanley Cup run. The trio, all in their early twenties, brought an electrifying energy to the ice. Gelinas, a rookie, showcased his scoring prowess with crucial goals during the playoffs, eventually earning him the nickname “The Eliminator” for his ability to score game-winners.

Who was your favourite member of the #Oilers “Kid Line” in 1990? pic.twitter.com/bnYlUU7h3i — Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) April 19, 2022

Joe Murphy, the first overall pick in the 1986 NHL Draft, provided both skill and speed, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive efforts. He led the way in the playoffs that year for the kids with 14 points in 22 games. Adam Graves, known for his tenacity and determination, played a vital role in front of the net, creating scoring opportunities and disrupting opponents’ strategies.

Together, they became a force to be reckoned with, adding depth to the Oilers’ lineup for a team that was considered to be top-six heavy. If not for the Kid Line, the Oilers likely don’t win the Cup that season.

The Oilers Have a Top-Six Heavy Group

Like that 1990 team, many fans look at this version of the Oilers and see most of the scoring coming from stars like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan-Nugent Hopkins, and Evander Kane. There’s not a lot of credit being given to the likes of Ryan McLeod or other bottom-six forwards, some of whom are on the verge of making the roster and being regulars for the first time.

There’s good reason for that. McLeod has shown glimpses of his ceiling, but has been inconsistent, when healthy. Dylan Holloway has a high pedigree, but he too has missed time with injuries. There’s hope that Lavoie can be a game-changer, but he may not yet be ready for the NHL.

Still, Holloway is having a great camp and looks ready to take another step in his development. He could be a fixture on the Oilers third line. Meanwhile, Lavoie is still in camp and playing well. He’s got a legitimate shot to make this roster. The Oilers may not rely heavily upon these three in the regular season, but if they build chemistry together, one has to wonder if they stay together and become a bit of a force in the playoffs.

Some Early Chemistry Between Holloway and Lavoie

It was only one game, but Lavoie and Holloway seemed to find each other quite well when the Oilers blew away the Calgary Flames in a 7-2 win in preseason this week. Holloway has looked strong in all of his games and Lavoie seems to be finding more ways to affect the outcome with each and every performance. If Holloway is the speed and Lavoie is the size and shot on that line, adding McLeod’s fast, neutral-zone skill to that group could make for an intriguing mix.

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The concern for the Oilers will be just how young and inexperienced they are, with a focus going on the defensive side of the game. If they can avoid bleeding chances against, the potential is there for that line to do some damage against the opposing team’s weaker defensive pairings.

Assuming McLeod is healthy and Lavoie makes the team out of camp, the Oilers will need to find out early if this trio can go and handle the responsibility.