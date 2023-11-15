Oilers News & Rumors: Holloway, Brown, Lavoie, Campbell, McDavid

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Dylan Holloway is injured and it looks like he could be out for some time. Meanwhile, the team has sent Raphael Lavoie back to the AHL, where Jack Campbell continues to struggle. Connor Brown is set to make a return and Connor McDavid is not happy about the narrative he might be pulling the strings on coaching or management changes.

Dylan Holloway Hurt Long-Term

Oilers fans got bad news if they were paying attention to practice on Tuesday and noticed that Holloway was missing. He wasn’t just out for a maintenance day after a rough fall against the New York Islanders. According to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440, Holloway suffered a knee injury during Monday’s game when he collided awkwardly with the boards in the second period. The expectation that Holloway might be out of action for several months.

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

In a post-practice media address, the Oilers’ new head coach, Kris Knoblauch, delivered the regrettable update that Holloway’s absence would require an extended recovery period. This news is particularly disheartening for the promising player, who had been making significant progress in finding his form with the Oilers.

Oilers Send Down Raphael Lavoie

The Oilers also sent Lavoie back to the AHL on Tuesday. Lavoie didn’t look overwhelmed, but he wasn’t terribly effective in his short run with the team this season. Because Mattias Janmark is not back yet and Holloway is injured, there’s speculation that the Oilers might have another move in the can.

Latest News & Highlight

It could the call-up of a different forward, a potential signing, or a trade. There hasn’t been any specific buzz about a player the Oilers have their eyes on, but David Staples is wondering if someone like Riley Nash might be an option. He is currently playing with the Hartford Wolfpack, Knoblauch’s old team. There is still Phil Kessel out there, and of course, Patrick Kane has started meeting with teams (it is not believe the Oilers are on his radar).

Connor Brown Close to Returning

If the Oilers don’t call someone up or make a trade, it’s likely because Connor Brown is ready to return to game action. When asked if he was going to play on Wednesday, he said, “Yeah, I’m definitely close.” He said he would leave it up to medical staff but if not tomorrow, he’s definitely not far away. He says his knee feels great, it’s just a bit of tightness. “I’m working as hard as I can to feel as good as I can.”

Brown will get a $3.25 million bonus paid out to him when he suits up for his next Oilers game.

McDavid Does Not Like People Thinking He’s Pulling Strings

There’s a storyline brewing from one corner of the fanbase that McDavid might have had input into the coaching changes and the hiring of Jeff Jackson. While Jackson clarified that he did not speak to the leadership group about firing Jay Woodcroft and hiring Knoblauch, there’s no denying that the Oilers might be making some decisions that they believe would make McDavid more likely to stick around after this current contract.

McDavid is absolutely denying knowing anything about the moves and a few insiders say the buzz is that he doesn’t like being linked to the decisions. McDavid doesn’t want to be given preferential treatment or have additional say in who coaches or runs the team. He wants to be one of the guys and the fact his name is being tossed around like he knows something about these decisions hasn’t sat well with him.

Jack Campbell Playing Terribly in the AHL

Not to kick a someone when they’re down, but since Campbell went down to the AHL, things have not gotten better for him. In three games played, he’s allowed 13 goals on 59 shots for an .819 save percentage and a 4.36 goals against. He’s let in weak goals and there’s got to be a real concern now that he’s not going to find his game.

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic tweeted, “At this point I don’t have any idea how you manage Campbell, even in the AHL. The play might just be to start [Olivier] Rodrigue whenever possible and spot Campbell only as needed until he has a decent game or two.” If the plan was to get Campbell feeling confident and bring him back up, it’s not working.