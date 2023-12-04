Oilers News & Rumors: Campbell, Woodcroft, Perry, McDavid

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Connor McDavid was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame. Meanwhile, goaltender Jack Campbell might be recalled by the Oilers this week amidst some up-and-down performances. Are the Oilers interested in Corey Perry if he sorts out all of his issues? Finally, could Jay Woodcroft be on the radar of the Ottawa Senators?

McDavid Honored By Canada’s Walk of Fame

Saturday marked a momentous occasion for the Edmonton Oilers community as Connor McDavid was officially inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame. The gala event, held in Toronto, celebrated McDavid’s remarkable achievements and contributions to the sport. McDavid said, “It was a tremendous honour.” He added, “I was super proud to be there, super proud to be a part of this country.”

McDavid’s induction is well-deserved, considering his illustrious resume featuring five Art Ross trophies, four Ted Lindsay awards, and three Hart trophies. At just 26 years old, McDavid already meets the criteria for Canada Walk of Fame induction, showcasing a decade of experience in his field, an impressive body of work, and a significant impact on Canadian culture both nationally and internationally. This recognition not only solidifies McDavid’s status as a hockey icon but also highlights his broader influence on the cultural landscape of Canada.

Is Jack Campbell Getting the Call This Week?

In the latest Saturday Headlines report, Elliotte Friedman hinted at the possibility of goaltender Jack Campbell rejoining the Edmonton Oilers this week. Yet, Campbell’s journey to a speedy comeback encountered a setback following a subpar performance on Saturday night. There are definitely questions about if the Oilers are considering recalling him too soon.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite a commendable 3-1-0 record in his recent four starts with the Bakersfield Condors and an impressive .930 save percentage, his latest appearance did not unfold as anticipated. It was like three steps forward and one giant step back. It was noted that calling him back and him struggling could inevitably lead to a must-trade situation.

Are the Oilers Interested in Corey Perry?

The Edmonton Oilers have a history of signing players with complex backgrounds, demonstrating a willingness to consider individuals with past challenges if they believe in their ability to contribute positively. Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal speculates on Oilers General Manager Ken Holland’s potential interest in Corey Perry, acknowledging Perry’s recent termination of contract with the Chicago Blackhawks due to unacceptable workplace conduct.

Matheson writes:

Holland will have to wait for Perry’s substance-abuse situation to clear, and he’ll certainly have to investigate fully what Perry did to have his contract terminated in Chicago, but if he doesn’t feel it’s a serious impediment, Holland would be all-in on the borderline Hall of Famer, even if he turns 39 in May. source – ‘MATHESON: Expect Oilers GM Ken Holland to explore Corey Perry availability’ – Jim Matheson – Edmonton Journal – 12/02/2023

Perry, a seasoned forward, has publicly apologized for his actions and expressed a commitment to seeking assistance from mental health and substance abuse experts. While the duration of his absence from the NHL remains uncertain, Matheson suggests the Oilers might find value in adding a player of his caliber to their roster.

Could Jay Woodcroft Land in Ottawa?

While it seems intriguing to imagine Jay Woodcroft would abandoned the guaranteed money he’ll get from the Oilers after being released from his head coaching duties, if an opportunity arises that is too good to pass up, he might jump.

