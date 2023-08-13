Patrick Kane Believed to Have Oilers On Short List This Season

Patrick Kane has yet to make a decision about his future in the NHL. Still recovering from off-season surgery, Kane is looking to play again but where he lands is anyone’s guess, based likely upon his chances to win and the options available to him from teams he likes, many of whom have limited cap space.

The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, are a team that can’t do much else until Evan Bouchard is signed. They have just enough cap space to ink the defenseman to a bridge deal and from there, work out how they are going to construct a shortened roster, one that may or may not have space to add a player like Kane down the line.

But, there is good news for Oilers fans who are hoping to see these two sides hook up. According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Kane might have Edmonton on a short list of teams he’ll look at when he’s ready to make his return.

What Did Arthur Staple Say About Kane and the Oilers?

When asked in a recent mailbag segment what the likelihood is that Kane returns to the New York Rangers next season, Staple responded:

“…if Chris Drury decides, as he did at the deadline this past season, that the lineup is crying out for Kane, he’ll move mountains to get it done, even though moving mountains in March didn’t really work out. And then Kane has to choose them. He might choose Edmonton or Colorado, or maybe Buffalo, depending on who can squeeze a modest cap hit in and which team Kane feels has the best chance to win.” source – ‘A Patrick Kane return, where Adam Fox ranks all-time and power play changes: Rangers mailbag, part 3’ – Arthur Staple – The Athletic – 08/10/2023

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This wasn’t exactly Staple saying there’s a confirmed link between Edmonton and Kane, but we do know that Duncan Keith is working with the Oilers and was tasked to keep tabs on Jonathan Toews’ off-season progress. It’s only logical to assume that Keith was asked to do the same with Kane and that the two speak regularly. If Staple is saying the Oilers are on a list of teams Kane might be considering, it’s worth noting. Furthermore, if Staple is suggesting the teams Kane is choosing from will be prioritized based on contenders, Edmonton’s got as good a shot as anyone of being there at the end.

How Would the Oilers Make This Work?

The timing actually works out for Edmonton in a few respects. First, there’s no rush to get this done as Kane isn’t looking at making his decision anytime soon. He’s still healing and when he’s ready, his agent has confirmed that they will look around the market and make a choice at that time. Kane isn’t in a rush. Second, that works for the Oilers who can’t add him now anyway.

If Kane were eager, this wouldn’t likely make sense for the Oilers. Because it isn’t, there’s ample time for a bunch of things to happen, including trades, injuries, or demotions.

As is, the Oilers have to prioritize Bouchard’s deal and from there, get the season started with the team they have, outside of a couple of potential PTO invites like Brandon Sutter. When the Oilers may be ready to add again, Kane might be ready to come back.

Could Patrick Kane Be Another Evander Kane?

The Oilers were the only team to really consider Evander Kane when his contract became available out of San Jose. GM Ken Holland jumped and offered a deal that many other GMs later regretted not getting in on. There will be teams that kick tires on Patrick Kane, but the Oilers could be an attractive option considering they might be among the top candidates to win a Stanley Cup that Staple listed.

Buffalo has home-field advantage, but there’s no telling yet where they’ll be. Kane has played with the Rangers before and said he’d be open to going back, but the Rangers might be a bubble team with little room to add him, even if they want to. Colorado projects to be good, but so do the Oilers and they have the added attraction of the two top centers in the NHL to play with. If Kane wants to prove he’s got enough in the tank for another contract in 2024-25, Edmonton might be the best choice if he’s getting regular top-six minutes.

If Patrick Kane wants to play with a shot to win again and he’s only looking at something short-term, the Oilers make some sense. The question will be the money, and how much of it Kane wants.