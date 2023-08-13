Oilers Have 3 Good PTO Options to Consider

The Edmonton Oilers recently signed Brandon Sutter to a professional tryout contract (PTO) and he’ll be looking to steal the fourth-line center position away from Lane Pederson come training camp. He hasn’t played since he had a major health issue that stemmed from COVID-19 in the 2020-21 season and will be looking to make a return in 2023-24. After bringing in Sutter, there are a few more names the Oilers could consider bringing in on PTO deals in training camp if they hope to bolster their depth.

The Oilers want to win the Stanley Cup this season. While that seems like an obvious statement, they have a team that is skilled enough to do it and will be looking to make some minor tweaks to try and make it happen. The additions of Connor Brown and Pederson add depth up front, but there is still a wide-open fight for the 12th forward spot in the lineup. Sutter will fight for it and has a really good shot at winning that battle, but there are other players still available that deserve an opportunity as well.

Nolan Patrick

Nolan Patrick is a 24-year-old centreman from Winnipeg, Manitoba who is currently an unrestricted free agent. He was a second overall pick to the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, but with injuries, he was never able to reach his full potential. He spent time with the Vegas Golden Knights before missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season and will be looking for a new opportunity elsewhere this season.

Nolan Patrick, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Coming off of a solid junior career with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Patrick seemed destined to be a huge piece to the Flyers’ future. Unfortunately, injuries have spiraled his career downhill and he’s only played 222 games through his first six seasons. He also missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

Giving Patrick an opportunity to shine with the Oilers in a lesser role on the fourth line could be exactly what he needs to help restart his career and get it on the right path. Obviously, he dealt with some major injuries that have kept him sidelined so it would be a risky pickup, but he has some real skill when he’s healthy and in the lineup. The Oilers could give him a shot on a PTO, and see if he fits in on the roster.

Zach Parise

If veteran Zach Parise is considering playing again, there is no reason the Oilers shouldn’t try and bring him in as a depth piece. He’s a solid veteran presence and he’s shown that he can still play at a decently high level during his most recent stint with the New York Islanders, as well as during his time with the Minnesota Wild. It’s unclear at this point what Parise’s future holds and whether or not he’s going to retire, but if he decides to run it back, the Oilers should take a look.

Zach Parise, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Parise is a 39-year-old forward from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He has 1,224 games under his belt having scored 429 goals and adding 450 assists for 879 points. He spent the majority of his career split between the Wild and New Jersey Devils before joining the Islanders on a two-year stint. The Devils selected him 17th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft and he remained with the Devils until he joined the Wild for the 2012-13 season on a long-term contract that he was eventually bought out of.

Mark Pysyk

As far as the Oilers’ defensive core goes, it’s not awful but it could definitely be better. If they’re looking to improve it and/or add to their depth they could look at giving a PTO to Mark Pysyk. Having played his junior career in Edmonton with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL, he’s already familiar with the city and could look to find a home somewhere he’s already comfortable with.

He played well in a depth role when he spent time with the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, and Dallas Stars. He doesn’t have much of an offensive side but instead makes his impact known on the defensive side of the ice. He would be an improvement to the blue line that the Oilers and their fans would love.

I think the Oilers are still looking to add competition for the final couple of spots in training camp, so adding a few players on PTOs makes sense. Any of these three could be solid additions to the roster and would have a real chance at making the team out of camp.