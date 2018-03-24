Oilers Prospects: Junior Hockey Playoff Primer

March 24th, 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Yes — you just read the words “Oilers” and “playoff hockey” in the same sentence. The Edmonton Oilers have several prospects playing playoff hockey in junior. In total there are six Edmonton prospects that will participate in either the WHL or OHL playoffs. No Oiler prospects will be playing in the QMJHL playoffs. Ostap Safin, who plays for the Saint John Sea Dogs, saw his team finished dead last in the QMJHL. Safin’s junior season is now over.

As mentioned previously, Safin is now playing the rest of the season with Edmonton’s AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. Dylan Wells, another prospect who didn’t see his team (Peterborough Petes) make the playoffs, joins Safin in Bakersfield. So who’s left?

Kailer Yamamoto, Tyler Benson, Stuart Skinner and Cameron Hebig are all participating in the WHL Playoffs. Kirill Maksimov and Dmitri Samorukov have already started their first-round series’ in the OHL. Of all the prospects playing in the CHL playoffs, Skinner likely has the best chance of winning something this spring. However you slice it, here’s a quick primer on the players left, their teams, and what you can expect.

Tyler Benson (Vancouver Giants)

A healthy Benson has been a force for the Giants this season. For the first time in his WHL career, since becoming a full-time player for Vancouver, Benson will get a taste of playoff hockey. He posted 27 goals and 69 points in 58 regular season games and finished second in team scoring. Benson’s a part in a lethal trio for the Giants along with Ty Ronning (61 goals this season), and James Malm (66 points).

Tyler Benson Vancouver Giants

Tyler Benson (Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Ronning is a New York Rangers prospect and Malm is eligible for the 2018 NHL Draft. They meet the Victoria Royals in the first round who boast Tyler Soy (Anaheim Ducks), and Mathew Phillips (Calgary Flames). The Royals are the second-highest scoring team in the WHL, so the Giants and Benson will have to match that offense to make a series of it. Benson will also be a key piece in shutting down the Royals on the penalty kill (PK). The Giants PK ranked fourth in the WHL.

PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE

GameDateHomeAwayTime
1March 23Victoria Royals (1)Vancouver Giants (2)Vancouver leads 1-0
2March 24Victoria RoyalsVancouver Giants7:00 pm PT
3March 27Vancouver GiantsVictoria Royals7:00 pm PT
4March 29Vancouver GiantsVictoria Royals7:00 pm PT
5March 31Victoria RoyalsVancouver Giants7:00 pm PT
6April 2Vancouver GiantsVictoria Royals2:00 pm PT
7April 3Victoria RoyalsVancouver Giants7:00 pm PT

Cameron Hebig (Regina Pats)

Hebig was a deadline acquisition for Regina after they picked him up from the Saskatoon Blades. He’s since finished the season with 41 goals and 90 points in 66 games. Of those points, Hebig scored 32 in 26 games once he joined the Pats. He finished the season strong with 13 points in his last ten games, including three multi-point games.

Regina finished third in the East Division and drew fellow Oilers prospect Stuart Skinner and the Swift Current Broncos in the first round. Hebig was Regina’s leading scorer this year and will have to play a key role if Regina is to upset the team they went 1-4-1 against in the regular season.

PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE

GameDateHomeAwayTime
1March 23Swift Current Broncos (3)Regina Pats (0)Swift Current leads 1-0
2March 24Swift Current BroncosRegina Pats7:00 pm PT
3March 26Regina PatsSwift Current Broncos7:00 pm PT
4March 28Regina PatsSwift Current Broncos7:00 pm PT
5March 30Swift Current BroncosRegina Pats7:00 pm PT
6March 31Regina PatsSwift Current Broncos7:00 pm PT
7April 2Swift Current BroncosRegina Pats7:00 pm PT

Stuart Skinner (Swift Current Broncos)

Like Hebig, Skinner was traded this season. Edmonton’s third-round pick in 2017 moved from the Lethbridge Hurricanes to Swift Current. However, one problem has carried over to his stint with his new team; consistency. Skinner’s been pulled twice in his last ten games, and on five occasions has allowed three or more goals.

Skinner was traded from Lethbridge to Swift Current. (Colin Moreland)

His numbers with Swift Current are a lot better than his numbers with Lethbridge, but there’s still plenty left to be desired with the  6’4″ goaltender. He has a respectable 2.68 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage in 25 games with the Broncos. If Skinner can prove consistent, he should be able to lead Swift Current into a deep playoff run. He did it with Lethbridge before, he can do it again.

PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE

GameDateHomeAwayTime
1March 23Swift Current Broncos (3)Regina Pats (0)Swift Current leads 1-0
2March 24Swift Current BroncosRegina Pats7:00 pm PT
3March 26Regina PatsSwift Current Broncos7:00 pm PT
4March 28Regina PatsSwift Current Broncos7:00 pm PT
5March 30Swift Current BroncosRegina Pats7:00 pm PT
6March 31Regina PatsSwift Current Broncos7:00 pm PT
7April 2Swift Current BroncosRegina Pats7:00 pm PT

Kailer Yamamoto (Spokane Chiefs)

Yamamoto had the best points-per-game amongst any Oilers prospect at 1.60. He put up 64 points in 40 games and tore the WHL to shreds after coming back from the World Juniors. Spokane finished third in the US Division and draws the number two seed Portland Winterhawks in the first round. This could be one of the more offensively explosive series’ in the WHL playoffs.

Kailer Yamamoto (Larry Brunt / Spokane Chiefs)

The Winterhawks boast a lineup with Cody Glass, Kieffer Bellows, Skyler McKenzie and have two solid defenders in Dennis Cholowski and Henri Jokiharju. The Chiefs have a talented group with Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Hudson ELynuik, and a potential top ten pick in the 2018 draft, Ty Smith. Add Yamamoto to the mix and this could be a wide-open series. Spokane lost the season series and went 3-5-0 against Portland.

PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE

GameDateHomeAwayTime
1March 24Portland WinterhawksSpokane Chiefs6:00 pm PT
2March 25Portland WinterhawksSpokane Chiefs5:00 pm PT
3March 28Spokane ChiefsPortland Winterhawks7:00 pm PT
4March 29Spokane ChiefsPortland Winterhawks7:00 pm PT
5March 31Portland WinterhawksSpokane Chiefs6:00 pm PT
6April 2Spokane ChiefsPortland Winterhawks7:00 pm PT
7April 3Portland WinterhawksSpokane Chiefs7:00 pm PT

Kirill Maksimov (Niagara Ice Dogs)

Maksimov really burst onto the scene as a really good prospect for the Oilers this season. He’s a pure scorer that’ll look really good in Edmonton’s top six a few years down the road. This season he scored 34 goals and 80 points in 62 games, led his team in goals scored, and finished one point behind Akil Thomas for the team scoring lead.

Kirill Maksimov Niagara IceDogs

Kirill Maksimov (Graig Abel/Getty Images)

What’s even more impressive is that Maksimov hasn’t been held off the scoresheet in back to back games since October. He’s a far more consistent player this year and has 14 points in his last six games. Niagara ended the regular season on a hot streak going 8-1-1 in their last ten games. Both teams have superb special teams, and good goaltending. This series could go down to the wire, and Maksimov will arguably be one of the biggest stars in this series.

PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE

GameDateHomeAwayTime
1March 23Niagara Ice Dogs (4)Oshawa Generals (2)Niagara leads 1-0
2March 25Niagara Ice DogsOshawa Generals11:00 am PT
3March 27Oshawa GeneralsNiagara Ice Dogs4:00 pm PT
4March 29Oshawa GeneralsNiagara Ice Dogs4:00 pm PT
5March 31Niagara Ice DogsOshawa Generals4:00 pm PT
6April 1Oshawa GeneralsNiagara Ice Dogs11:00 am PT
7April 3Niagara Ice DogsOshawa Generals4:00 pm PT

Dmitri Samorukov (Guelph Storm)

Samorukov plays on a deep Guelph defense and will be a key factor as the Storm look to upset the second-seeded Kitchener Rangers. The Oilers locked up Samorukov to an entry-level contract this season, and have high hopes for him to become an NHL regular. He added an offensive element to his game that people were questioning and finished the year with 11 goals and 34 points in 62 games.

Dmitri Samorukov Guelph Storm

Dmitri Samorukov (Aaron Bell/OHL Images)

Kitchener won the season series 5-3, but Guelph won the last two meetings between the teams. The Rangers loaded up for a long playoff run and added a stud prospect in Logan Stanley. If Guelph is going to win this series it’ll be off the strength of their top three defenders in Garrett McFadden, Ryan Merkley, and Samorukov.

PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE

GameDateHomeAwayTime
1March 23Kitchener Rangers (7)Guelph Storm (2)Kitchener leads 1-0
2March 25Kitchener RangersGuelph Storm4:00 pm PT
3March 27Guelph StormKitchener Rangers4:00 pm PT
4March 28Guelph StormKitchener Rangers4:00 pm PT
5March 30Kitchener RangersGuelph Storm4:30 pm PT
6April 1Guelph StormKitchener Rangers11:00 am PT
7April 3Kitchener RangersGuelph Storm4:00 pm PT
© The Hockey Writers 2017. All rights reserved.
The Hockey Writers