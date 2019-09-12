OTTAWA — Defencemen Mark Borowiecki and Ron Hainsey and forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau will serve as alternate captains for the Ottawa Senators this season.

The Senators made the announcement Thursday as players reported for medicals and testing at training camp.

For the second season in a row, the Senators will not have a captain. Ottawa’s most recent captain was Erik Karlsson, who was traded to the San Jose Sharks before last season.

Borowiecki and Pageau are homegrown Senators from Ottawa.

Mark Borowiecki, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Borowiecki has played 322 games with the Senators since making his debut in the 2011-12 season. Pageau debuted with Ottawa the next season and has suited up for 368 games with the Senators.

Hainsey signed with the Senators this summer after two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has played 1,068 career NHL games.

The Canadian Press