Panthers Being Cautious With Spencer Knight in Backup Role

The Florida Panthers come into their 2024-25 campaign as Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history and will look to get back to the Stanley Cup Final and become back-to-back champs. The last team to accomplish the feat was their in-state rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 bubble and the shortened 2020-21 season.

Last season’s roster included goaltender Spencer Knight, who spent all season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Charlotte Checkers. He was called up in time for the playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final. However, due to the fact he did not play a single game that season, his name was not etched on the Cup. According to Daily Faceoff, Knight is listed as the backup goaltender for this upcoming season on the Panthers’ depth chart. Although, they went out and grabbed a familiar face in goaltender Chris Driedger on a one-year deal worth $795,000.

It seems the team is making a move to play it safe. It is unknown if he’s ready to go back to the NHL or can hit NHL-calibre form again.

Knight Signed a Big Deal in 2022-23

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, Knight inked a three-year deal worth $4.5 million annually and the organization hoped he’d become the eventual starter. Unfortunately, it has not gone according to plan so far. The season he got his new deal, he only played in 21 games before entering the NHL Players Assistance program in February 2023 due to complications with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

He finished that season with a 3.18 goals against average (GAA) a .901 save percentage (SV%), nine wins, and a shutout. That brings his career totals to a 2.98 GAA, a .906 SV%, 32 wins, and three shutouts.

Spencer Knight was selected 13th overall in 2019 by the Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As previously mentioned, he spent the second season of that contract in the AHL. Down there, he played very well with a 2.41 GAA, a .905 SV%, and five shutouts. How the upcoming third year of this contract goes will be crucial.

Despite Recent Struggles, Knight Has Shown Flashes

During his time as a Panther, he has flashed the talent that made him a first-round selection five years ago. In the shortened 2020-21 season, he won all of of his first four starts. Additionally, he won his first playoff appearance that same season in Game 5 against the Lightning.

In the 2021-22 season, he finished with 19 wins in 27 starts and posted two shutouts. However, he did spend some time in the AHL that season with 11 games played. He collected seven wins in that span. The flashes of excellence are what’s keeping him around in hopes it will be more than that.

Are Knight’s Days Numbered?

With Knight not being around as much over the last two seasons, the signing of Driedger, and some goaltending prospects requesting trades, Knight’s days in South Florida could be limited. As a result, him being the backup this season seems like a “last chance” to see what he can turn into.

Obviously, the front office and the Goaltending Excellence department do not want to give up on him. They would have never extended him a new contract if they wanted to get rid of him. But, they may be forced to part ways with the young netminder if things do not work out. But with the way he overcame his struggles and the talent he’s shown, he could still be in a Panther uniform by the end of this season.