Penguins Set Up for Success with Dubas’ Early Moves

The first day of the 2023 NHL Draft proved to be a very busy day for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Not only did Kyle Dubas, the Penguins’ new president of hockey operations, choose to use the team’s 14th overall pick, but he also made a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. He made it clear from the beginning that he had a plan for the franchise and now fans are starting to see it unfold. He knows that veteran players such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will not be around forever and that building for the future is extremely necessary. However, he also recognizes that Pittsburgh still has the potential to be a Stanley Cup contender right now and he is committed to putting them in the best possible position to compete.

Dubas‘ Move For the Present

The Penguins made a deal with the Golden Knights to acquire forward Reilly Smith in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick in the NHL Draft. He has two more years left on his current contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $5 million. Vegas needed to free up some cap space and Dubas saw his opportunity and wasted no time making the move.

Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 78 games last season, Smith scored 26 goals and had a total of 56 points. During the Golden Knight’s championship run in the postseason, he put up 14 points in 22 games. He has been a top-six producer for Vegas since the team was founded in 2017. He is not only reliable on the offensive side of the puck, but he also has great defensive instincts. His ability to kill penalties is probably another big reason Dubas was drawn to him as the Penguins’ penalty kill was not the greatest last season. He could easily play on the second line with Malkin or be moved down to the third line to help with the depth scoring.

Dubas’ Move For the Future

The Penguins selected Brayden Yager with the 14th overall pick in the draft. There were other players available who ranked higher than Yager on most draft boards, however, Dubas was only interested in the young forward from the Western Hockey League (WHL). Yager has spent the last three seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors, serving as the team’s alternate captain last season.

One of the biggest reasons Dubas was so drawn to him is his quick release and excellent shot. At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he is not the biggest center, but he has amazing speed and accuracy. He is also a strong skater with good mechanics. His defensive game definitely needs work and he will need to get stronger to compete at the NHL level, but drafting Yager was no doubt a move for the future as he still has a good three years until he is ready to join the Penguins. Picking him at 14th overall was a risk, but he was at the top of Dubas’ list for a reason.

The Dubas Era is Underway

When Dubas accepted the role as the Penguins’ president of hockey operations, he understood that one of his main responsibilities was to restore the team to its former glory and help them return to the playoffs in the 2023-24 season. With the addition of Smith, Pittsburgh is adding a versatile, top-six winger to their lineup who will do anything to win. Dubas made the decision to draft Yager because he understands the importance of building for the future. He has already taken a few gambles during his short time in Pittsburgh, but he knows what is at stake and he has a little over three months to deliver before the 2023-24 season gets underway.

