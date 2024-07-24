Flyers’ Matvei Michkov’s Drive Is His Biggest Asset

There are a lot of things that Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers is. He combines an incredible hockey mind with dynamic talent in a way that is extremely rare to see out of prospects. But neither of those two things is his biggest asset. In fact, it has nothing to do with his on-ice abilities at all. What makes Michkov special is much simpler than that: it is his (borderline unhealthy) desire to win.

Michkov’s Love for Hockey Is a Coach’s Dream

On July 23, 2024, Michkov landed a 22-hour flight from Russia all the way to New York, then had a two-hour drive to the Flyers’ facilities. Regarding that ordeal, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic had an excellent scoop, stating that the first thing on Michkov’s mind when he got to the United States was, of course, hockey. Instead of relaxing, he wanted to lace up his skates and play. When he was told he couldn’t do that, he opted for a workout instead.

On Michkov: after a 22 hour flight and 2 hour ride from JFK, and after getting to the SkateZone and meeting with Flyers staff, he immediately asked if he could go on the ice. He couldn't, as the one rink in use at the moment was taken up by a sled hockey team. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) July 23, 2024

Remember, this is a 19-year-old kid with the brains and talent to be a force in the NHL already. What sets him apart from others his age and even others already in the league is that he takes his passion for the game beyond the standard level. Michkov breathes hockey, and he always has. And he’s not doing it up for the media either.

Since being drafted by the Flyers, Michkov has made it clear that his ultimate goal is to win a Stanley Cup in Philadelphia. This doesn’t mean a lot in a vacuum, as every player obviously wants to win their team a championship, but the Flyers’ superstar prospect has backed that up with his actions. He has spent his offseasons away from hockey playing, you guessed it, more hockey. He never has extended time off, but in a good way.

Matvei Michkov of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This type of work ethic really hasn’t been seen out of a Flyers player in a long time. All NHL players put in the work to be there, it’s just that Michkov takes things to another level. No group of people can appreciate this to its full extent other than coaches.

Head coach John Tortorella is notoriously very adamant that his athletes play the game the right way. Even though Michkov does not have the details to his defensive game figured out, exceptions can and have been made for high-end offensive players who put in the work. Michkov’s drive should mean far more to a coach like Tortorella than his defensive capabilities, even if they are poor at this moment in time. Really, the 19-year-old is a coach’s dream.

Related: Philadelphia Flyers’ Matvei Michkov & John Tortorella Won’t Be at Odds

Michkov is always trying to get better, which is the perfect way to win over a coach. The most frustrating thing is when a player has natural gifts but no desire to improve—this is something that Alex Semin and Thomas Vanek, for example, caught some flack for. But Michkov is different. Not only is he a coach’s pet like some of Tortorella’s favorite players, but he is also really, really good at hockey.

Michkov’s Game Is Constantly Evolving

Through practice, Michkov has evolved his game as a whole. He has such an incredible level of creativity that he has used the Michigan move regularly to create scoring chances. He doesn’t do it because it will get him love and adoration if he scores, but because it seems like the best chance he has to score—his use of new dekes is a constantly growing part of his game. He has even experimented at the center position rather than at his normal wing spot, all in an effort to improve. Michkov is always finding new ways to be better, and it’s because of his dedication to winning.

In addition to adding skillful plays to his bag of tricks to try and score goals, Michkov is a stronger player than he was, say, when he got drafted. He’s not an easy player to rip off the puck despite what his 5-foot-10, 172-pound frame might make you believe. He is very comfortable working along the boards with defensemen relentlessly trying to steal the puck from him.

Without getting too redundant, Michkov is always improving in some way. Whether it be his mind, his offensive game, his defense, or his body, he is always getting better. All players his age tend to get better in some way, but it’s different with a star like him. When a dynamic player becomes even more so than before, it’s dangerous for every single one of his opponents.

Michkov’s Mentality Will Benefit the Flyers

Here is where we shift to the Flyers as a team. One thing that they desperately lacked when times got tough in their 2023-24 season was a spark. Losing nine of their last 11 games, the team just seemed like it was going through the motions even with a playoff berth in the palm of their hand. Outscored 45-24 during that time, they weren’t getting big saves and they most definitely weren’t scoring enough goals.

This is where Michkov’s mentality will be beneficial. It’s not that the Flyers didn’t put in the effort to try and win, but they didn’t have a leader that could step up and take initiative. Partially due to his talent and especially his commitment to the game, it is difficult to envision another dramatic late-season collapse happening to the Orange and Black under the youngster’s watchful eye. When the spotlight has been bright, he has shined brighter.

Some painted Michkov’s competitive nature as a negative trait entering the draft, but the city of Philadelphia loves a competitor. In essence, this made him the perfect Flyer to begin with. When times get tough, you best believe that the Russian star won’t keep quiet, both on the ice and off of it.

For the Flyers, they can be comforted in the fact that the most important player in their organization also has the most dedication to his craft. It’s not something that they lacked before per se, but it adds another element to one of the best prospects the team has ever seen.