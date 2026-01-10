Projected Lineup for Ducks vs Sabres – 01/10/26

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (21-20-3) at SABRES (23-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B
Ducks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome
Chris Kreider — Ryan Poehling — Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston — Tim Washe — Jansen Harkins
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ian Moore
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks held an optional morning skate.
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan
Jason Zucker — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Noah Ostlund — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Kesselring rejoied the Sabres at their morning skate, his first time on the ice with them since leaving a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said the plan is to get him involved physically at practice Monday and make a decision midweek on a potential return. … The Sabres recalled Jones from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday, but the defenseman is not expected to play.
