Projected Lineup for Ducks vs Sabres – 01/10/26

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (21-20-3) at SABRES (23-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B

Ducks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome

Chris Kreider — Ryan Poehling — Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston — Tim Washe — Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ian Moore

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks held an optional morning skate.

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan

Jason Zucker — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Noah Ostlund — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Kesselring rejoied the Sabres at their morning skate, his first time on the ice with them since leaving a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said the plan is to get him involved physically at practice Monday and make a decision midweek on a potential return. … The Sabres recalled Jones from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday, but the defenseman is not expected to play.

