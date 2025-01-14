Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Jets – 1/14/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (19-13-10) at JETS (29-12-3)

8 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood

Phil Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Max Sasson, Vincent Desharnais, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Status report

Hronek will return after missing 21 games with an upper body injury. … Lankinen, who had a 20-save shutout in a 3-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, will make his fifth start in six games.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Cole Perfetti

Dominic Toninato — David Gustafsson — Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Namestnikov, a forward, will miss a second game after blocking a shot in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. … Miller, a defenseman, skated with the Jets for the first time in a noncontact jersey after taking a puck to the throat and fracturing his larynx Jan. 4.

