Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Jets – 1/14/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (19-13-10) at JETS (29-12-3)
8 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood
Phil Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Max Sasson, Vincent Desharnais, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Status report
Hronek will return after missing 21 games with an upper body injury. … Lankinen, who had a 20-save shutout in a 3-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, will make his fifth start in six games.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Cole Perfetti
Dominic Toninato — David Gustafsson — Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Namestnikov, a forward, will miss a second game after blocking a shot in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. … Miller, a defenseman, skated with the Jets for the first time in a noncontact jersey after taking a puck to the throat and fracturing his larynx Jan. 4.
