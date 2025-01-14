Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Avalanche – 1/14/25

The New York Rangers take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (20-20-2) at AVALANCHE (26-17-1)

9 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG, ALT, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SN1 (JIP), SN360

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
Will Borgen — K’Andre Miller
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Bo Groulx, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Rangers coach Peter Laviolette didn’t have any update on forwards Kreider or Chytil, who each participated in morning skate. … Kreider has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury and would need to be activated from injured reserve; Chytil has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. 

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Artturi Lehkonen
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Jason Polin — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Calvin de Haan — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Wedgewood will be the Avalanche’s backup goalie after missing four games with an ankle injury. … Girard, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game.

