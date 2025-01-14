Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Utah – 1/14/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Utah Hockey Club tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (20-18-4) at UTAH (18-17-7)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Patrik Laine — Kirby Dach — Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jayden Struble

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate… Heineman, a forward, will be out 3-4 weeks after he was injured in a traffic accident as a pedestrian Monday. … Newhook will play after missing practice Monday with an illness.

Latest for THW:

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan

Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Michael Carson — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Utah held an optional morning skate… Marino is a game-time decision; the defenseman had lower-back surgery after he was injured during training camp. He was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on June 29.

Latest for THW: