Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Utah – 1/14/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Utah Hockey Club tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (20-18-4) at UTAH (18-17-7)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Patrik Laine — Kirby Dach — Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jayden Struble
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate… Heineman, a forward, will be out 3-4 weeks after he was injured in a traffic accident as a pedestrian Monday. … Newhook will play after missing practice Monday with an illness.
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carson — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Utah held an optional morning skate… Marino is a game-time decision; the defenseman had lower-back surgery after he was injured during training camp. He was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on June 29.
