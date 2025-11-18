Projected Lineups for Blues vs Maple Leafs – 11/18/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Pius Suter — Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner, Nick Bjugstad

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Neighbours, a forward, will not play but is expected to return before the end of the Blues’ five-game road trip.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Nicholas Robertson — John Tavares — William Nylander

Matthew Knies– Max Domi — Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli — Jacob Quillan — Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua — Steven Lorentz — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis — Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais

Injured: Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

Matthews, a center, was on the ice prior to an optional morning skate for the first time since sustaining an injury on Nov. 11, a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. … Roy is day to day after the forward was injured during a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday; Quillan was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. … Stecher will make his Maple Leafs debut after being claimed off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

