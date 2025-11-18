Projected Lineups for Blues vs Maple Leafs – 11/18/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (6-9-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Pius Suter — Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner, Nick Bjugstad
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
Neighbours, a forward, will not play but is expected to return before the end of the Blues’ five-game road trip.
Latest for THW:
- Blues Gameday Preview: Road Trip Kicks Off With Stop in Toronto vs. the Maple Leafs
- Blues Should Call Up Newly-Acquired Calle Rosen for Defensive Stability
- Blues’ Standouts of the Week: Binnington, Snuggerud, and Skinner
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Nicholas Robertson — John Tavares — William Nylander
Matthew Knies– Max Domi — Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli — Jacob Quillan — Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua — Steven Lorentz — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis — Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais
Injured: Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
Matthews, a center, was on the ice prior to an optional morning skate for the first time since sustaining an injury on Nov. 11, a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. … Roy is day to day after the forward was injured during a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday; Quillan was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. … Stecher will make his Maple Leafs debut after being claimed off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Plans, Senators Hunt Defense, Oilers’ Howard Trade Buzz
- Former Maple Leaf Nikita Zaitsev’s Career: From Russia to the NHL & Back Again
- Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Matthews, Stolarz, Tanev, Berube & the Rule of 3