Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Islanders- 12/13/25

The New York Islanders welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (18-11-2) at ISLANDERS (18-11-3)

3 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pontus Homberg — Yanni Gourde — Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas — Nick Paul — Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile — Max Crozier

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Dominic James, Gage Goncalves

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Dominic James (undisclosed)

Status report

Hedman, a defenseman, will have a procedure on his elbow on Monday. He is expected to return in early February and play for Team Sween at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026. … Vasilevskiy practiced on Friday but the goalie will not play against the Islanders. He could return Monday against the Florida Panthers. … James, a forward, was a full participant on Friday and could return on Saturday after missing an 8-4 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. … Defenseman Jack Finley was loaned to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Maxim Shabanov

Simon Holmstrom — Calum Ritchie — Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Adam Boqvist

Travis Mitchell — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Drouin, a forward, will return to the lineup after missing the past five games with a lower-body injury (back). … Horvat, a forward, will not play after sustaining a lower-body injury at the 13:08 mark of the second period in their 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Latest for THW: