Breaking Down the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stadium Series Jerseys

During their matchup with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning unveiled their jerseys for the 2026 Stadium Series versus the Boston Bruins on Feb. 1, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

An invasion of details 🏴‍☠️



More behind the jersey: https://t.co/QMnfVN7LGV

“This uniform weaves together three key themes: the uniqueness of playing outdoors in Florida, the rich heritage and culture of Tampa Bay, and the proud history of our organization,” Chief Venue Officer for the Lightning, Kevin Preast, said. “It’s a true tribute to our community and to Lightning hockey, honoring the deep connection between the two. We can’t wait to see these uniforms hit the ice on Feb. 1 at Raymond James Stadium.”

The response was lukewarm, based on social media. A leak ahead of the official reveal had already dampened the response, but the jersey has some fans in its corner, and many feel it might grow on them. Here’s a breakdown of the concept of the new jersey.

Breaking Down the 2026 Lightning Stadium Jersey

The first thing to discuss is the color. The team highlighted its new color scheme, using sky blue for the first time. It’s meant to represent the game being played under the Tampa Bay sky. When a team’s branding is based around storms, thunder and lightning, having a design related to clear skies and sunny days is an interesting choice. While the crest includes lightning strikes, for obvious reasons, the rest of the decision and promo material reflects sunny Florida.

For some, the color scheme was disappointing because they were hoping for black. The Lightning have embraced black as a primary color for their third jerseys for roughly a decade. When they unveiled their latest black alternate during the 2023-24 season, it was instantly popular. However, the Lightning never hinted that these would be black. But the hope was there nonetheless.

Speaking of the crest, if the font looks familiar, the team confirmed it is. It’s the same font they used for the previous stadium jersey in 2022, when they played outdoors in Nashville, and a nod to their “outdoor heritage,” which represents a legacy of one game.

Certain elements from the first Tampa Bay Lightning stadium series jersey made a return for the latest jersey (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

One thing they did right was including the pirate elements. Everyone expected it, and it was emphasized early on here at The Hockey Writers. Gasparilla, a major pirate-themed festival in Tampa, is happening the day before the game, and the Stadium Series contest will be played in the stadium that the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers call home.

There is a pirate shoulder patch with a skull on it and lines of beads, which are a notable part of Gasparilla. Thousands of bead necklaces get thrown off floats during the event. There is also a battle flag with the team logo on it stitched near the bottom of the jersey.

Including pirates, Gasparilla, and the Buccaneers was needed, and credit is given where it’s due. The only critique might be how it was utilized. Looking back to that black alternate, they used the usual shoulder patch as the crest. This shoulder patch would have also made for a nice logo. A small social media account called Jersey Nerds photoshopped it onto the front of a jersey worn by defenseman Ryan McDonagh. If we’re being honest, it enhanced it.

🔄 STADIUM SERIES LOGO SWAP 🔄



We saw someone try Tampa’s shoulder patch as a crest and figured we’d do the same with Boston.



— Jersey Nerds (@The_JerseyNerds) December 12, 2025

Had this been the jersey, many of the other complaints would have been overlooked. The Lightning have used a skull and crossbones on previous Gasparilla warm-up jerseys. There is familiarity to this jersey that fans would have enjoyed.

Look, there are critiques, but this jersey will also grow on most people, and likely me as well. Enough exposure, and people will start to like them. Some who never like them might still buy them to wear to the game. A fan who doesn’t have a Brandon Hagel jersey might use the Stadium Series as an excuse to buy one. There are mental gymnastics involved in these games. It’s part of the experience. The last Stadium Series jersey was everywhere during the season it was released. We’ll see plenty of fans wearing this jersey soon enough, too.