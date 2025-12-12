Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Mammoth- 12/12/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Seattle Kraken at the Delta Center for a Friday matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (12-10-6) at MAMMOTH (14-15-3)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN/Prime, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton
Kaapo Kakko — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Ben Meyers
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)
Status report
McCann, a forward, will be out three weeks with a lower body injury, the Kraken announced on Friday. When asked about the lineup, coach Lane Lambert said, “We’ve got some guys that are sick, so we’ve got options. You may see seven defensemen and 11 forwards. We’ll see what happens.”
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Maatta will return to the lineup after missing 12 games with an upper body injury… Yamamoto replaces Tanev, a forward, in the lineup. … The Mammoth recalled Rooney, a forward, from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday and reassigned defenseman Maverik Lamoureux there.
