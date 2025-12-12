Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Blues- 12/12/25

The Chicago Blackhawks travel to St. Louis for a Western Conference matchup against the Blues at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (13-11-6) at BLUES (11-14-7)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Ryan Donato — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Dominic Toninato
Injured: Nick Foligno (hand)
Status report
The Blackhawks will use the same lineup from a 3-0 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Robby Fabbri
Hugh McGing — Oskar Sundqvist — Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matt Luff, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report:
The Blues did not hold a morning skate after a 7-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Hofer could start after replacing Binnington in the third period on Thursday.
