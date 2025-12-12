Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Blues- 12/12/25

The Chicago Blackhawks travel to St. Louis for a Western Conference matchup against the Blues at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (13-11-6) at BLUES (11-14-7)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Ryan Donato — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Dominic Toninato

Injured: Nick Foligno (hand)

Status report

The Blackhawks will use the same lineup from a 3-0 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph

Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Robby Fabbri

Hugh McGing — Oskar Sundqvist — Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matt Luff, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report:

The Blues did not hold a morning skate after a 7-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Hofer could start after replacing Binnington in the third period on Thursday.

