Projected Lineups for Senators vs Wild- 12/13/25

The Ottawa Senators head to Minnesota to take on the Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (14-12-4) at WILD (17-9-5)
2 p.m, ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body)
Status report
Eller, a center, will be out “a little while” after blocking a shot in a 6-3 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Liam Ohgren
Ben Jones — Nico Sturm — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted, Hunter Haight, David Jiricek
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)
Status report
Brodin is questionable to play with an undisclosed injury. Jiricek, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday as insurance and will slot in if Brodin can’t go. … Rossi, a forward, practiced Friday and will not play against the Senators but is possible for Sunday when the Wild host the Boston Bruins (6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI).
