Projected Lineups for Senators vs Wild- 12/13/25

The Ottawa Senators head to Minnesota to take on the Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (14-12-4) at WILD (17-9-5)

2 p.m, ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body)

Status report

Eller, a center, will be out “a little while” after blocking a shot in a 6-3 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Liam Ohgren
Ben Jones — Nico Sturm — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted, Hunter Haight, David Jiricek

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)

Status report

Brodin is questionable to play with an undisclosed injury. Jiricek, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday as insurance and will slot in if Brodin can’t go. … Rossi, a forward, practiced Friday and will not play against the Senators but is possible for Sunday when the Wild host the Boston Bruins (6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI).

