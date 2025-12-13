Projected Lineups for Senators vs Wild- 12/13/25

The Ottawa Senators head to Minnesota to take on the Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (14-12-4) at WILD (17-9-5)

2 p.m, ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body)

Status report

Eller, a center, will be out “a little while” after blocking a shot in a 6-3 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Liam Ohgren

Ben Jones — Nico Sturm — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted, Hunter Haight, David Jiricek

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)

Status report

Brodin is questionable to play with an undisclosed injury. Jiricek, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday as insurance and will slot in if Brodin can’t go. … Rossi, a forward, practiced Friday and will not play against the Senators but is possible for Sunday when the Wild host the Boston Bruins (6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI).

