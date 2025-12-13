Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Devils- 12/13/25

The Anaheim Ducks travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils in a Saturday afternoon game at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (19-11-1) at DEVILS (17-13-1)
12:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, KCOP-13, MSG, SN
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Mikael Granlund
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore
Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Status report
Dostal was activated off injured reserve Friday and could start. He has missed the past nine games with an upper-body injury. Vyacheslav Buteyets, a goalie, was assigned to Tulsa, Anaheim’s ECHL affiliate.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 12, 2025
- Islanders Score 3 Goals in First Period to Take Down Ducks 5-2
- Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Islanders – 12/11/25
Devils projected lineup
Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Paul Cotter
Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Xavier Parent — Luke Glendening — Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Colton White — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Timo Meier
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body)
Status report:
Gritsyuk, a forward, will be out at least the next two games, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. … Meier will miss his second game after taking a personal leave of absence from the Devils; the forward is tending to a family health matter.
Latest for THW:
- Devils News & Rumors: Quinn Returning to NJ, Meier Absence, Ryan O’Reilly
- Devils’ Arseny Gritsyuk Out with Upper-Body Injury
- Devils’ Cody Glass Records 100th NHL Point