Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Devils- 12/13/25

The Anaheim Ducks travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils in a Saturday afternoon game at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (19-11-1) at DEVILS (17-13-1)

12:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, KCOP-13, MSG, SN

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Status report

Dostal was activated off injured reserve Friday and could start. He has missed the past nine games with an upper-body injury. Vyacheslav Buteyets, a goalie, was assigned to Tulsa, Anaheim’s ECHL affiliate.

Devils projected lineup

Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Paul Cotter

Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Xavier Parent — Luke Glendening — Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Colton White — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body)

Status report:

Gritsyuk, a forward, will be out at least the next two games, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. … Meier will miss his second game after taking a personal leave of absence from the Devils; the forward is tending to a family health matter.

