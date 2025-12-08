Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Maple Leafs – 12/8/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Gage Goncalves — Jack Finely — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Victor Hedman — Max Crozier

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh — J.J. Moser

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Dominic James, Curtis Douglas

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed)

Status report

Point will return after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury, and Kucherov will play after he was unavailable for a 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Vasilevskiy was placed on injured reserve, and the goalie will also be unavailable Tuesday at the Montreal Canadiens.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Dakota Mermis

Dennis Hildeby

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body)

Status report:

Jarnkrok will play after being a healthy scratch the previous four games and replace Robertson at forward; Mermis, who was scratched for three games, will replace Myers on defense. … Laughton did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play.

Latest for THW: