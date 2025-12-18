Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Bruins – 12/18/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Gardens. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (16-12-6) at BRUINS (20-14-0)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matt Savoie
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Max Jones — Trent Frederic — Quinn Hutson
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney
Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: David Tomasek, Curtis Lazar
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness)
Status report
Jarry is expected to make his third consecutive start. He’s 2-0-0 in his first two games since arriving in Edmonton via trade. …Regula did not participate in the team’s morning skate Thursday at TD Garden. …Stillman is expected to make his Oilers debut.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov — Pavel Zacha — Casey Mittelstadt
Alex Steeves — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report:
Swayman will make his third consecutive start. He’s won three of his last four games . . . Jeannot, who missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness, is expected to play . . . Arvidsson, Aspiort, Callahan and Jokiharju all skated before Wednesday’s practice, while Blumel participated in Thursday’s optional skate. Bruins coach Marco Sturm said he doesn’t expect any of those players to return this week.
