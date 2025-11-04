Projected Lineups for Predators vs Wild – 11/04/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (5-6-3) at WILD (4-6-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: None

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)

Status report

Annunen will start in goal after Saros made 31 saves in the Predators’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Danila Yurov

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Yurov will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

Latest for THW: