Projected Lineups for Predators vs Wild – 11/04/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (5-6-3) at WILD (4-6-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: None
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)
Status report
Annunen will start in goal after Saros made 31 saves in the Predators’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 4, 2025
- Canucks Score Buzzer Beating Goal to Defeat the Predators in Overtime 5-4
- Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Predators – 11/03/25
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Danila Yurov
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
Yurov will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 2, 2025
- Wild End Losing Streak With 5-2 Win Over Canucks
- Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Wild –11/1/25