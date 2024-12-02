Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Rangers – 12/2/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (16-9-2) at RANGERS (13-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Mike Hardman — Justin Dowling — Nathan Legare

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee), Tomas Tatar (lower body)

Status report

Jack Hughes was not at the Devils’ morning skate, but he is expected to play. Bastian, a forward, was Hughes’ placeholder on the top line.

New Jersey recalled Hardman and Legare from Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday; they are expected to play. Shane Bowers was sent to Utica.

Tatar, a forward, is expected to miss his second consecutive game. He’s day to day.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Filip Chytil — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — Kaapo Kakko

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Zac Jones — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Brett Berard (upper body)

Status report

Berard, a forward, did not participate in the Rangers’ morning skate and will not play. He’s day to day after playing all four games since being recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Nov. 24.

Brodzinski and Smith will play after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Vesey, a forward, will be scratched for the first time in 14 games.

