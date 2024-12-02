Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Utah HC – 12/02/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (15-8-0) at UTAH (10-10-4)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Thomas Harley — Matthew Dumba

Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Justin Hryckowian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (undisclosed)

Status report

Seguin, a forward, was placed on injured reserve by the Stars, retroactive to Sunday, when he played 15:08 in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Hryckowian, a forward, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League, and defenseman Alexander Petrovic was loaned to Texas.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Maksymilian Szuber

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Utah will dress the same 18 skaters as its 6-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

