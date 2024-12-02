Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Utah HC – 12/02/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (15-8-0) at UTAH (10-10-4)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Thomas Harley — Matthew Dumba
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Justin Hryckowian
Injured: Tyler Seguin (undisclosed)
Status report
- Seguin, a forward, was placed on injured reserve by the Stars, retroactive to Sunday, when he played 15:08 in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Hryckowian, a forward, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League, and defenseman Alexander Petrovic was loaned to Texas.
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Maksymilian Szuber
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Utah will dress the same 18 skaters as its 6-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
