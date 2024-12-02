Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks – 12/2/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (8-14-2) AT MAPLE LEAFS (14-7-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie — Louis Crevier
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate.
- Soderblom is expected to start for the Blackhawks after Petr Mrazek, who made five straight starts, allowed five goals on 35 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Soderblom was 2-0-0 with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage against Toronto last season.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson — Fraser Minten — Steven Lorentz
Nikita Grebenkin — Connor Dewar — Alex Nylander
Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Marshal Rifai
Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Matthew Knies (upper body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Suspended: Ryan Reaves
Status report
- McCabe, who left a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday after taking a puck to the head in the second period, will not play for precautionary reasons, coach Craig Berube said. McCabe is day to day.
- Myers will play for the second time this season, his first game since Oct. 26.
