Team Canada Leaves Notable Names Off 2025 WJC Camp Roster

On Dec. 2, Team Canada announced the 32 players who have earned invites to Ottawa for the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp. Canada always has a lot of talent to select from. This year is no different. Players like Easton Cowan, Calum Ritchie, Sam Dickinson, and Porter Martone received invites, which many expected. This is not the final roster; these players must still make the team.

However, some notable names were not invited to make their case for the final roster. Here are some of the most prominent players missing from Team Canada’s 2025 WJC Camp Roster.

Michael Misa – Center/Left-Wing, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Michael Misa is the CHL’s second-leading scorer and leading goal scorer. The 2025 NHL draft-eligible forward has attracted a lot of attention since he was granted exceptional player status before the 2022-23 season. He had two solid seasons to begin his junior career as well as a Memorial Cup victory in 2024.

After 25 games, Misa has 25 goals and 24 assists. He is one of the few draft-eligible players from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to reach 70 goals in the 21st century. However, with so many high-end scoring talents available, it seemed inevitable that Canada would opt for older options. But, given his production, he should have received an invite to see how he looks paired with more experienced players.

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Misa has demonstrated a willingness to engage physically over the past two seasons but has taken it to another level this season. He has shown up with a sturdier and more filled-out frame, significantly improving his effectiveness on the forecheck and in the gritty areas of the ice. Furthermore, he has proven he can excel in all situations, making him one of the Spirit’s top players in every aspect of the game, including at even strength and on both special teams. His shot has the potential to be elite, along with his playmaking abilities. It’s a shock he wasn’t invited but expect his name on next year’s camp roster.

Carter Yakemchuk – Defenseman, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Carter Yakemchuck of the Calgary Hitmen in the Western Hockey League (WHL) was drafted seventh overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators. He was notably one of the best defensive prospects in his draft class at controlling and distributing the puck.

Twenty games into the season, he has nine goals and 14 assists; he is fifth on the Hitmen in points among defensemen. Yakemchuk has the ability to manipulate opponents, execute plays with impeccable timing, and generate scoring opportunities for his teammates, often using the threat of his shot. His constant rush activations and weak-side sprints from the offensive blue line keep him actively involved in the game, resulting in a higher volume and better quality scoring chances than most defensemen typically achieve.

There are a few reasons Yakemchuk didn’t receive an invite. Offensively, he can dish the puck with ease; however, Dickinson, Oliver Bonk and Matthew Schaefer can all handle the power play and contribute offensively. He also has a penchant for defensive mistakes. He plays at a high pace reasonably well, but his decision-making is sometimes a cause for concern. This often appears as an over-commitment to offence and a tendency to take on too much responsibility as the primary offensive creator for the Hitmen, which is something Team Canada might not want. Unfortunately, as a 2005-born defender, he won’t be given another chance to participate in this tournament.

Zayne Parekh – Defenseman, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Misa’s teammate, Zayne Parekh, was drafted ninth overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He is another notable offensive defenseman left off the camp roster. Parekh is a skilled manipulator on the ice. Instead of waiting for gaps in the defensive coverage, he creates opportunities for himself.

Using a mix of fakes, feints, deceptive looks, and impressive handling skills, he leaves would-be defenders spinning. Out of this confusion, Parekh emerges, positioning himself in open space to enhance each play before making a decision with the puck. With eight goals and 22 assists in 22 games, he is fourth on his team in points and has been a key to Misa and the Spirit’s success this season.

There are also a few reasons that Parekh did not receive an invite. His defensive game can be inconsistent at times. He often needs a sense of urgency to make plays, and his careless attitude has caused problems for him several times.

He was one of the most highly-touted offensive defencemen in the last draft and finished the season with 33 goals and 96 points, leading the Spirit in goals, assists, and points and helping them win the Memorial Cup. He also had a strong start to the season, and as a right-handed shot, he should have been given an opportunity over players like Cameron Allen, Beau Akey or Harrison Brunicke.

Beckett Sennecke – Right-Wing, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Oshawa General Beckett Sennecke was drafted third overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. Sennecke is an agile winger who combines exceptional playmaking skills, clever manipulation, powerful drives to the net, and strong puck-stealing abilities to dominate the game. With a high level of confidence in his puckhandling, he relies on solid technique, featuring a loose top arm and quick hands.

As a playmaker, Sennecke effectively manipulates his opponents, executes give-and-go plays, identifies the optimal pass, and delivers perfectly weighted passes, regardless of the obstacles in his way. His strong finish last season showed why he went so high in the draft, and he continues to shine this season.

Despite missing the start of the season due to a foot fracture, he hasn’t missed a beat. In 23 games, he has 19 goals and 36 points, leading the Generals in goals and points while being fourth in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in goals and tenth in points. Looking at the right-handed shooters selected by Canada, he should have earned a look over players like Matthew Cataford, Ethan Gauthier and Matthew Woo.

There are often surprising exclusions from the World Junior Championship (WJC) rosters. In this instance, four out of the five players mentioned here were drafted in the top 10 of last year’s draft, while some players selected for the camp were chosen in the later rounds of the same draft or the previous one. Do you think these players should have made the camp?

