Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs. Panthers – 06/17/25

The Florida Panthers welcome the Edmonton Oilers to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

OILERS (3P) at PANTHERS (3A)

Stanley Cup Final, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 series 3-2

Oilers Projected Lineup



Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Jeff Skinner

Evander Kane — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher, Viktor Arvidsson

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)

Status report:

The Oilers held an optional morning skate.

Panthers Projected Lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Status Report:

Gadjovich did not skate the past two days after blocking a Bouchard shot in Game 5, but Maurice said he will play.

