Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs. Panthers – 06/17/25

The Florida Panthers welcome the Edmonton Oilers to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
OILERS (3P) at PANTHERS (3A)
Stanley Cup Final, Game 6
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 series 3-2
Oilers Projected Lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Jeff Skinner
Evander Kane — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher, Viktor Arvidsson
Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)
Status report:
The Oilers held an optional morning skate.
Panthers Projected Lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm
Injured: None
Status Report:
Gadjovich did not skate the past two days after blocking a Bouchard shot in Game 5, but Maurice said he will play.
