Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Panthers – Game 1 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Final Hub
(2P) OILERS at (1A) PANTHERS
Stanley Cup Final, Game 1
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway
Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Philip Broberg — Brett Kulak
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Vincent Desharnais, Derek Ryan, Sam Gagner
Injured: Troy Stecher (ankle)
Status report:
- Foegele, who has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, will enter the lineup and Ryan, a forward, will come out.
- Desharnais, a defenseman, will be scratched for the fourth straight game.
More from THW:
- Panthers’ Penalty Kill a Big Reason They’re in Stanley Cup Final
- 2024 Stanley Cup Final Predictions
- Oilers Fans Enjoying Stanley Cup Final Moment
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett – Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
- Tkachuk and Mikkola did not take part in the morning skate Saturday, but each is expected to play.
More from THW:
- Panthers’ Penalty Kill a Big Reason They’re in Stanley Cup Final
- 2024 Stanley Cup Final Predictions
- Senators Fans Should Hope for a Florida Panthers Stanley Cup
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Final Predictions