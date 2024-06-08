Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Panthers – Game 1 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(2P) OILERS at (1A) PANTHERS

Stanley Cup Final, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway

Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Philip Broberg — Brett Kulak

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Vincent Desharnais, Derek Ryan, Sam Gagner

Injured: Troy Stecher (ankle)

Status report:

Foegele, who has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, will enter the lineup and Ryan, a forward, will come out.

Desharnais, a defenseman, will be scratched for the fourth straight game.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett – Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

Tkachuk and Mikkola did not take part in the morning skate Saturday, but each is expected to play.

