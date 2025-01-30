Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Kraken – 1/30/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (15-32-6) at KRAKEN (22-27-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Nikolai Kovalenko — Luke Kunin — Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom — Colin White — Walker Duehr

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Timothy Liljegren — Mario Ferraro
Henry Thrun — Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body)

Status report

Wennberg, a center, is day-to-day. … Grundstrom will enter the lineup to replace Wennberg, and Vlasic, a defenseman, will play in place of Thompson, who will be a healthy scratch.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura — Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)

Status report

Evans, a defenseman, is day-to-day. … Fleury was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Goalie Philipp Grubauer, placed on waivers by Seattle on Wednesday, cleared and will report to Coachella Valley. … Stezka was recalled from the AHL and will back up Daccord.

