Prospect Dmitri Voronkov Becoming a Beast for the Blue Jackets

Dmitri Voronkov’s ascent to an impact player with the Columbus Blue Jackets in his rookie season in the National Hockey League has been nothing short of spectacular. In a league as competitive as the NHL, where players often take time to adjust to the rigorous demands, Voronkov’s rapid rise has been a well-kept secret confined within the city limits of Columbus, Ohio. However, as his impact reverberates through the league, it becomes evident that Voronkov is not just a revelation for the Blue Jackets but a rising star in the NHL.

The narrative of Voronkov’s rise begins with skepticism surrounding his adaptation to the NHL, particularly concerns about his footspeed. During the early days of the training camp, the Blue Jackets faced the challenge of determining whether Voronkov could overcome these doubts and make a meaningful contribution to the team. In response, Voronkov, fueled by determination, embarked on a transformative journey.

Dmitri Voronkov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shedding pounds and enhancing his agility, Voronkov defied expectations, showcasing a commitment to excellence that caught the attention of fans and team management alike. At 23 years old, Voronkov possesses more than just physical prowess; he brings an element of fearlessness to the ice. Blue Jackets’ head coach Pascal Vincent emphasized Voronkov’s “zero fear” approach, setting him apart and contributing significantly to his impact in the Blue Jackets’ lineup.



But it’s not just Voronkov’s imposing size that makes him stand out. The Angarsk, Russia native surprises everyone with remarkably soft hands, quick feet, and a keen sense of anticipation. These qualities have elevated him to a more prominent role within the team, forming a dynamic all-Russian line with Yegor Chinakhov and Kirill Marchenko.

Latest News & Highlights

The trio’s games complement each other well, bringing size and speed to the table. The speedy Chinakhov, at 6-foot-1, boasts one of the hardest shots in the game; Marchenko, standing at 6-foot-3, plays a direct game with strong offensive instincts, while Voronkov, a hulking 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, combines sneaky skill with an impenetrable net-front presence.



In just 24 games, Voronkov has recorded an impressive 15 points, recording six goals and nine assists, with a commendable plus-4 rating. This marks one of the best starts ever for a Blue Jackets rookie, showcasing Voronkov’s potential to be a transformative force on the ice. His impact in the Blue Jackets’ top-six is undeniable, hinting at a promising future for both Voronkov and the franchise.

Voronkov Demonstrated Skills on International Stage

Before making his mark in the NHL, Voronkov demonstrated his skills in the Kontinental Hockey League. In 54 regular-season games with Kazan Ak-Bars, he had 31 points on 18 goals and 13 assists, with an impressive plus-13 rating. His standout performance continued in the Gagarin Cup Playoffs, where he contributed eight goals and four assists for 12 points in 24 games.



Internationally, Voronkov’s achievements include silver medals for Russia at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2022 Winter Olympics, respectively. At the World Juniors, he accrued three goals and four assists in seven games, finishing fourth on his team in scoring, ahead of Marchenko.

RELATED: Blue Jackets Fantilli Discusses Jenner’s Impact & Desire For More

The Blue Jackets officially signed Voronkov to a two-year, entry-level contract in May after making him a fourth-round pick (No. 114 overall) in 2019. The team recognized his talent not only at center ice but also as a much-needed addition for size and combativeness. Voronkov’s ability to play a physical two-way game, coupled with offensive ability, makes him a player with tremendous upside for the Blue Jackets.

Voronkov’s impact on the Blue Jackets will always extend beyond statistics. I like that he embodies a style of play that doesn’t shy away from contact and adds an in-your-face element to the lineup. That style plays well away from Nationwide Arena and in the postseason. His journey from a well-kept secret to a standout rookie in the NHL is a testament to his dedication, skill, and the promising future he holds within the Blue Jackets organization. As fans eagerly anticipate his continued development, Voronkov’s arrival serves as a beacon of hope for better days ahead for a struggling franchise.