Prospects News & Rumors: Jarvis, Farrell, Bedard

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Seth Jarvis has gotten off to a hot start in his Western Hockey League (WHL) return after impressing in the American Hockey League (AHL) earlier this year. Montreal Canadiens prospect Sean Farrell became the second player in the United States Hockey League (USHL) history to reach the 100-point mark. Connor Bedard recorded one goal and a beautiful shootout effort in Canada’s 5-1 pre-tournament victory over Finland yesterday.

Jarvis Records First Hat Trick of the Season

Seth Jarvis recorded his first hat trick of the season in the Portland Winterhawks’ 6-3 victory over Seattle last night. The Winnipeg, Manitoba-native has 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points in 15 games played. He leads the Winterhawks in goal scoring and ranks second on the team in points. He spent the beginning of the 2020-21 season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves and recorded an impressive seven goals and four assists for 11 points in nine games played.

THW’s Chris Faria analyzed the Hurricanes selection of Jarvis and what he brings to the Hurricanes lineup after he was selected in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The Carolina Hurricanes have got a history of drafting for skill, and that’s just what they did with their selection of Jarvis at 13th overall. Jarvis is the kind of offensive catalyst that simply demands the puck, and for good reason. A creative passer and shooter with excellent agility, he is able to beat defenders in multiple ways. Though he’s just 5-foot-10, he is deceptively strong and has already developed a reliable two-way game. Looking forward, the Hurricanes’ forward corps is already quite deep especially on the wings with Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen, Nino Niederreiter, Vincent Trochek, and Martin Necas already ahead of him. The right winger will likely have at least another year or two to marinate in the WHL before he joins the NHL club.

1-2-3 THERE HE GOES 🎩🎩🎩@canes prospect @jarvy44 caps the game with a hat trick for the @pdxwinterhawks!! pic.twitter.com/nohv4r7GTG — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 25, 2021

Drafted 13th overall in 2020, he spent the 2019-20 season in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks, where he finished second in league scoring with 42 goals and 56 assists in 56 games. He represented Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and posted two goals and two assists in five games en route to the silver medal. He was also named to the WHL West First All-Star Team and WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player for the 2019-20 season.

Farrell Reaches 100-Point Mark

It’s been quite the record-breaking season for Canadiens prospect Sean Farrell. He first broke the USHL single-season point streak record by extending his streak to 24 games in February. He then broke the Chicago Steel record for most points in a single season earlier this month and owns the USHL record for most assists in a single season with 72. With three assists in the Chicago Steel’s 5-1 victory over Muskegon last night he became just the second player in USHL history to record 100 points in a season. He certainly cut it close with last night’s game also serving as the end of the regular season for the Steel.

He extended his point streak to 15 games in which he amassed seven goals and 24 assists for 31 points. He finished the regular season with 29 goals and 72 assists for 101 points in 53 games played. His point totals were three shy of the record set by Kevin Roy during the 2011-12 season, in which he had 104 points in 59 games played.

Chicago Steel Postgame Central: https://t.co/BAuk0LX2Tg pic.twitter.com/wpVxi1AH7p — xy – Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) April 25, 2021

Drafted 124th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, he spent the 2019-20 season with the Steel. It was his first season with the team, and he recorded 15 goals and 41 assists in 44 games played. He also led the league in assists and ranked fifth on his team in scoring. Farrell is committed to Harvard University for the 2021-22 season, so it will be the last time we will see him grace the USHL ice. He should’ve been there this season, but due to the pandemic he was forced to return to the USHL with Harvard suspending their season.

Bedard Impresses in U18 Worlds Pre-Tournament Victory

Fifteen-year-old phenom Connor Bedard impressed in Canada’s 5-1 pre-tournament victory over Finland last night despite being the youngest player on the ice. The IIHF Under-18 World Championship begins on April 26 and Canada has put everyone on notice with a big win over Finland. Shane Wright has named captain for Canada while Mason McTavish and Logan Stankoven were named alternate captains. All three players got on the scoresheet with Wright picking up a goal and McTavish and Stankoven picking up assists.

Bedard scored Canada’s third goal of the game and picked up a beautiful shootout goal to go along with it. He continued his hot streak from his unbelievable start to the 2020-21 WHL season where he had 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points in 15 games played. He recorded a point in all 15 games he featured in and led the league in scoring before leaving for the tournament.

Bedard started the 2020-21 season on loan in Sweden with HV71 in the J20 Nationell, where he recorded two goals and two assists in four games played. During the 2019-20 season, he amassed 43 goals and 41 assists in only 36 games played for West Van Academy Prep in the CSSHL U18.