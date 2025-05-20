Checking in on Rangers’ Top 6 Prospects Since Being Drafted

With the 2025 NHL Entry Draft quickly approaching, this article will highlight six players in the New York Rangers’ system that are particularly exciting, encompassing both highly touted first-rounders and some surprising later-round selections who are on the rise. The players are listed in no particular order.

Gabriel Perreault

Drafted: 2023, Round 1, 23rd overall

After being drafted out of the National Team Development Program (NTDP) in 2023, Gabriel Perreault has played the last two seasons at Boston College. He put up 60 points in 36 games his freshman season as part of the sensational line with Will Smith (San Jose Sharks) and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals). His production dipped slightly this season, although his 48 points in 37 games were still impressive.

When his season ended, he had a tumultuous stint with the Rangers, where he struggled to produce offense and adjust to the pace and physicality of the NHL. While it may take time for Perreault to become a consistent, reliable NHLer, he has progressed very well over the last two years. He has displayed enough offensive skill and creativity to project well as an NHL regular.

Drew Fortescue

Drafted: 2023, Round 3, 90th overall

Like Perreault, Drew Fortescue was drafted out of the NTDP and has played the last two seasons at Boston College. Fortescue has put up four goals and 19 points in 76 career NCAA games. Don’t be alarmed by the lack of offensive production. Fortescue has never been a huge point producer, and that was not the reason the Rangers drafted him. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Fortescue is a smooth-skating, tough defender who is relied on to make quick outlet passes and shut down the opposition’s best players.

Fortescue is set to return to Boston College for his junior season. If he continues to add strength, his defensive game should translate well to the pro level. The Rangers need a steady, low-risk defenseman who can shut down opposing teams’ top players and advance the puck efficiently, and Fortescue has a good chance to be just that.

Dylan Garand

Drafted: 2020, Round 4, 103rd overall

Dylan Garand is a very exciting goalie prospect at 22 years old. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 177 pounds and has improved year after year. Last season, he posted an impressive .913 save percentage and 2.73 goals-against average. He has also performed well in big moments, highlighted by two fantastic runs in the 2023 and 2024 American Hockey League (AHL) Playoffs.

Garand is an athletic goalie who, despite his smaller stature, does a really good job of squaring up to pucks and not getting out of position. He had some issues with inconsistent play in his first pro seasons, but he was much more consistent last season. His rise in play indicates that he is likely good enough to be given a chance as the Rangers’ backup next season, although with Jonathan Quick already signed to a one-year deal for 2025-26, there is no clear path for Garand to break into the NHL right now.

EJ Emery

Drafted: 2024, Round 1, 30th overall

Still just 19 years old, EJ Emery played his first collegiate season last year for North Dakota. He has a ton of upside but is still very much a work in progress. He is a smooth, efficient skater who plays a physical and tough defensive game.

EJ Emery, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Currently listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, if Emery can continue to add strength, he projects to be an imposing defensive defenseman at the pro level. However, he needs to improve his decision-making with the puck and his ability to make quick, smart reads. With that said, he is still quite young, so expect Rangers management to keep a close eye on him over the next couple of years.

Dylan Roobroeck

Drafted: 2023, Round 6, 178th overall

Dylan Roobroeck is an imposing presence at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds. While the physicality was expected when the Rangers drafted him in 2023, his offensive improvement over the last two seasons was not. He produced 53 points in 68 games in his draft year; the following season, he produced 72 points in 68 games.

Last season, Roobroeck’s first as a professional, he contributed a very respectable 20 goals and 34 points in 72 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, capped by nine goals and 12 points in his final 12 games. He is a physical center with a solid offensive touch given his size. The Rangers selected a steal in the sixth round.

Adam Sykora

Drafted: 2022, Round 2, 63rd overall

Drafted in 2022 out of Slovakia, Adam Sykora has spent the last two full seasons with the Wolf Pack. He is known for his strong work ethic and tenacity, and when you watch him play, his determination and effort are evident. He also has solid speed and strong defensive instincts that could project him to become a middle-six winger at the NHL level down the line.

The Rangers likely hoped for more offensive improvement this season, as his nine goals and 30 points in 71 games are a similar stat line to his rookie AHL season. However, Sykora is still young and should continue to improve next season.

Big Picture

Given that the Rangers have gone all-in the last few seasons, their prospect pool is somewhat thinner than many other top NHL teams, although they do have some exciting young players that have graduated to become full-time NHL players. However, they do still have several exciting prospects who could be key contributors at some point in the future.