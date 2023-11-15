Rangers News & Rumors: Kane, Shesterkin, Chytil & Lafrenière

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, it appears that the Rangers are not in the Patrick Kane sweepstakes. In other news, the Rangers have received a positive injury update regarding star goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Meanwhile, Filip Chytil is expected to spend more time on injured reserve (IR). Lastly, Alexis Lafrenière has been on a real heater. Is the 2020 first-overall pick finally becoming a star? Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Nov. 15) Rangers News & Rumors column.

Rangers Not Interested In Kane

While there has been plenty of speculation about a potential Kane and Rangers reunion, it seems that it will not occur. According to the NY Post’s Larry Brooks, the Blueshirts have “never been in the mix” for the future Hall of Famer.

Kane, 34, has started speaking with teams as he is nearing a return to action after undergoing offseason hip surgery. The three-time Stanley Cup champion split last season between the Chicago Blackhawks and Rangers, posting 21 goals and 57 points in 73 games. It was a clear down year for the Buffalo native, and his hip played a role in it.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the idea of a Kane reunion was fun to think about, given this report by Brooks, we should not expect it. Brooks, however, also noted that the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, and Tampa Bay Lightning are the clubs believed to be interested in Kane and are expected to meet with him over the next few days.

Shesterkin Inching Closer to Return

The NY Post’s Mollie Walker reported that Shesterkin is heading in the right direction to return to the club for Saturday’s (Nov. 18) game against the New Jersey Devils. This is big news, as Shesterkin is one of the top goalies in the sport, and the Rangers certainly will benefit from having him back because of it.

Shesterkin has not played since Nov. 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes due to soreness. Although he has not played, he has still practiced, and it appears that the 27-year-old is starting to feel good enough to return to game action.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shesterkin has been off to a strong start during the 2023-24 season, as he has a 6-2-0 record, a 2.36 goals-against average (GAA), and a .913 save percentage (SV%). He will now look to keep this going once he officially returns to action. Given this report by Walker, however, it seems very possible he will return against the Devils.

Chytil to Miss More Time

Walker also noted in her piece that it is apparent that Chyti will not be moved of IR “anytime soon.” The 2017 first-round pick has not started skating since suffering his undisclosed upper-body injury in early November. This is certainly not ideal news, as Chytil has become a key forward on their roster and was off to a solid start this season, posting six assists in his first 10 games.

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It is concerning that Chytil has not resumed skating. While this injury was not expected to be a long-term one, it is now starting to get into that territory. We will need to wait and see if Chytil can get back on the ice soon.

Lafrenière Finally Breaking Out

It is not a secret that Lafrenière has been developing slower than the Rangers and their fans had hoped. However, the 22-year-old has dominated as of late and is showing signs of being a legitimate star in the process. In his last four games, the Quebec native has three goals and seven points. That has since improved his season totals to seven goals and 11 points in 14 games.

Besides producing offensively, Lafrenière has shown far more confidence with the puck and is noticeably more engaged on both sides of the ice. The Rangers need more of this from him moving forward, as it will only make them an even tougher team to go up against.