Rangers News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Fox & Messier

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, one insider argued that the Rangers have a specific need to address at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline and then listed a few possible trade targets for them. In other news, Adam Fox put together a big game against the Blueshirts’ loss against the Washington Capitals. Meanwhile, Rangers legend Mark Messier criticized Jonny Brodzinski’s decision-making while on ESPN. Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Jan. 14) Rangers News & Rumors column.

Rangers’ Potential Trade Targets

The Rangers are one of the top teams in the league, so they are, naturally, expected to be buyers at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. In a recent article, NHL insider Frank Seravalli argued that the Rangers’ top objective before the deadline should be to add a third-line center due to Filip Chytil‘s long-term concussion. From there, he named Sean Monahan, Adam Henrique, and Kevin Hayes as potential trade targets for the club.

Hayes is certainly an intriguing name to bring up, as he, of course, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rangers. Although he has had a decent start with the St. Louis Blues (10 goals and 20 points in 41 games), his name has been floating out there in the rumor mill. It could be an interesting reunion to explore, but he would be more than a rental. His contract does not expire until the end of the 2025-26 season, and he carries a $3,571,429 cap hit due to the Philadelphia Flyers retaining half of his salary.

Kevin Hayes, New York Rangers, September 27, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to move Monahan before the deadline passes, as they are rebuilding, and he is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). He is having a solid season with Montreal, as he has 11 goals to go along with 24 points in 42 games.

Similar to Monahan, Henrique will likely be dealt in the next several weeks because of his expiring contract. The Anaheim Ducks are in a position to be sellers, and they could get a decent return for the veteran forward. In 41 games this season, the 33-year-old has 10 goals and 22 points.

Fox Stays Hot vs. Capitals

While the Rangers suffered a tough loss to the Capitals in their Jan. 13 contest, Fox had a strong night offensively. The 25-year-old scored both of the Rangers’ goals. He also built on his hot streak, as he now has four goals over his last four games.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 31 games this season, Fox now sits at seven goals to go along with 28 points. Although he is nearly a point-per-game defenseman yet again this season, he was among the most notable players who were not voted into the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Messier Criticizes Brodzinski’s Decision-Making

During the Rangers’ loss to the Capitals, Brodzinski went to the dressing room after being hit by Tom Wilson, who received a two-minute boarding penalty following the play. While on the ESPN broadcast, Messier criticized Brodzinski’s decision-making during the play. Here’s what the Rangers legend said on the matter:

“I’m just so tired of players putting themselves in vulnerable positions. This is crazy. I would’ve played five years in the league if I would have turned my back [like] that. I played 26 [years] because I never put myself in vulnerable positions for a player to make a mistake. You can see Wilson actually let up on him on the hit. [Brodzinski] is in a vulnerable position. He put himself in a vulnerable position for no reason. He saw him coming. At least turn sideways to be able to absorb the hit and protect the puck if that’s what you want to do.”

This is a trend that has been brought up several times throughout this season, and Messier is only the latest analyst to share his take on it. Do you agree with the legend’s opinion on the play, or do you think Wilson’s hit was dirty? Share your thoughts in the comments.