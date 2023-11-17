3 Trade Targets For Rangers’ Right-Wing Vacancy

With the Patrick Kane return rumors being shut down this week, the New York Rangers will be looking elsewhere for somebody to help fill the void they currently have on the right wing. The only fit that has worked so far is Alexis Lafreniere playing on the right wing on the line with Artemi Panarin.

The other top-six options that have not worked are Blake Wheeler and Kaapo Kakko. If the Rangers want to stay on top of the Metropolitan Division, they will need another top-six option that can fit on the line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Here are three potential trade options for the Rangers to consider as the season goes along.

Vladimir Tarasenko

This first choice is an obvious one, because of his previous experience with the team and due to the fact that the Ottawa Senators have had a horrible start to the season. They are currently last in the Atlantic Division, and it doesn’t seem likely for them to move up too much due to the way the other teams in their division are playing. Tarasenko signed a one-year deal with the Senators in the offseason after not getting the offers he expected to get during free agency. If he were to become available for trade, the Rangers could be interested once again. They know what the player brings, and for the player, he knows what it’s like to play in New York already. He had a decent showing with the team last season, with eight goals and 21 points in 31 regular season games and three goals and four points in seven playoff games.

Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So far this season, he has been one of the most productive players on the Senators, with three goals and 13 points in 14 games played. He currently makes $5 million on his deal, but if the Senators were to retain half of his deal, the Rangers would be able to fit him in. With Tarasenko, the Rangers know what they are getting, and he would be a great fit in the top six because he is a shoot-first player, and the Rangers don’t have many of those. If the Senators continue to struggle, look for the Rangers to once again be connected to Tarasenko.

Jason Zucker

Jason Zucker had one of the best seasons of his career last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring 27 goals and 48 points in 78 games played. He signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes during free agency, and so far, he has only scored three goals in nine games played. The Coyotes are currently in the mix for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but it is still early on, and the Coyotes could fall out of the race quickly. If they do, Zucker would be a top trade piece for them, and the Rangers would likely be interested if he becomes available.

Related: Filip Chytil’s Injures Are Concerning

Latest News & Highlights

Zucker is another player who is a shoot-first player. He has scored at least 20 or more goals five times in his career, including a 33-goal season as a member of the Minnesota Wild. While he hasn’t had a great start this season, he could easily pick his game back up and become a productive player again. Similar to Tarasenko, the Coyotes would need to retain half of his deal for it to work for the Rangers because he makes $5.3 million this season. Zucker would be a good fit in the top six and should be a player to watch for come trade deadline season.

Elias Lindholm

This option is the least likely to occur, but it is an interesting option to explore. With the Calgary Flames having a horrible start to the season, it seems that they are ready to listen to offers on their upcoming free agents, which includes Elias Lindholm. He is one of the more interesting options out there because he plays center or wing, and with the Rangers, he could play both because the Rangers might need a center because of the uncertainty of when Filip Chytil will return from his injury. Lindholm can be a solid 1A/1B with Zibanejad if Chytil is out long-term, and if he’s not, he would be a perfect fit on the right wing in the top-six.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He currently has 11 points in 16 games played with the struggling Flames. He had the best season of his career two seasons ago when he scored 42 goals and 82 points in 82 games played. If the Rangers were to trade for him, he would come to a team that has more talent for him to play with. He would be a great fit with the style the Rangers play. It would cost more assets in a trade for the Rangers, as Lindholm will be a sought-after commodity, but it would be worth it as he is a better player than both Tarasenko and Zucker at this point in their careers.

If Kakko and Wheeler continue to struggle playing top-six minutes, the Rangers are going to have to look at the trade market to find their solution. These are just three examples of who could fit the role the Rangers are looking for. Other players might become available as the season goes on, but right now, these are some of the best options for the Rangers to consider.