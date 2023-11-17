Bruins & Flames Emerging as Potential Trade Partners

After Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci announced their retirements this offseason, the Boston Bruins‘ need for help down the middle increased greatly. Because of this, they were connected to a few centers during the center, and Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm was one of them. While the Bruins did not acquire the 28-year-old before the start of the season, their chances of landing him now could be higher. Let’s take a dive into why this is the case now.

Flames Listening to Offers for Lindholm

The Flames have had a tough start to the season, as they sport a 6-8-2 record in their first 16 games. Due to their slow start, big changes could be on the way, as NHL insider Pierre LeBrun recently reported that the Flames are hearing offers for Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin. With that, defenseman Nikita Zadorov also requested a trade last week.

It is not surprising to hear that the Flames are already open to hearing offers for Lindholm and their other notable pending unrestricted free agents (UFA). Their start to the season is showing that they are unlikely to be real threats in the Western Conference. With that, each of these players has the potential to net them strong returns that could help the Flames’ future.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With there now being confirmation that the Flames are willing to hear offers for Lindholm, the Bruins need to seriously consider making a push for him. Let’s dive into a few reasons why now.

Why the Bruins Should Target Lindholm

As noted above, adding a top-six center should be one of the Bruins’ biggest priorities this season. Although they have an exciting rookie in Matt Poitras, and Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha have had nice starts to the season, they still would benefit from beefing up their star power down the middle. Lindholm would give them another legitimate top-six forward as they look to go on a real run this season.

Much like the Flames as a unit, Lindholm has had a fairly slow start to the 2023-24 season. In 16 games thus far, he has three goals and 11 points. Although those numbers are not necessarily jaw-dropping, we know that he is capable of doing far more. For example, last season, he had 22 goals and 64 points in 80 games. During the season prior, he had 42 goals and 82 points in 82 games. Thus, this is a player with point-per-game potential, and the Bruins could use a center like that.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Another reason why the Bruins should look to add Lindholm is his elite defensive play. The 2013 fifth-overall pick finished second in the Selke Trophy voting back during the 2021-22, losing to Bergeron. As a result, he could be a nice replacement for Bergeron on that front.

Where Lindholm Would Fit On Bruins

When looking at the Bruins’ roster, it is clear that Lindholm would be a strong fit for the Bruins’ first-line center role. He would instantly become Boston’s top center and could create some real magic with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand on his wings. However, the Bruins could also spread their talent out a bit if they acquired Lindholm and place him on their second line. In either scenario, the Bruins’ top six would look significantly stronger on paper.

Lindholm would also be a grand addition to both of the Bruins’ special team units. Due to his strong offensive IQ, effective passing ability, and great shot, he would work nicely on the club’s top power-play unit. With that, as noted above, he is elite defensively, so he would be an obvious pick for the club’s penalty kill.

Nevertheless, with the Flames now willing to hear offers for Lindholm, the Bruins need to contact them about him, as he would significantly improve their center depth. Even if that means parting ways with their 2025 first-round pick, a notable prospect, and a roster player like Trent Frederic, it is an avenue worth considering. We will need to wait and see if the Bruins make a push for Lindholm this season from here.