Oilers on Verge Of Key Decision With Returning Connor Brown

In a highly anticipated return, Connor Brown is set to rejoin the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup for Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Expressing his excitement after practice on Friday, Brown, who lead the post-practice stretch, is likely to be slotted onto the top line alongside Connor McDavid for his comeback.

It’s a great opportunity to get him going and hope he can become what the Oilers thought he might be when they signed him — a regular goal scorer and nice fit for No. 97.

"I’m just excited to get back out there."



Connor Brown provides updates on his recovery after taking a full practice in Florida. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/IsqRPl4hS0 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 17, 2023

This marks Brown’s 10th game of the season, triggering a bonus that will be added to next year’s salary cap as an overage from the current season. Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation highlighted that Brown practiced on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid, emphasizing the need for him to quickly regain the form he exhibited in the five games preceding his groin injury.

But, what if he doesn’t?

How Much of a Leash Does Connor Brown Have Moving Forward?

The experienced forward had suffered a “lower-body injury” during a recent game against the Dallas Stars, sidelining him for a brief period. Up to that point, he was playing well, but had produced literally nothing on offense. In nine games he didn’t have a goal or an assist and although his signing was pegged to be a wise move on the part of the Oilers, it became clear rather quickly that the structure of his contract was problematic.

Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers signed Brown to a one-year, $4 million contract during the offseason, featuring a league-minimum $775k salary with $3.225 million in performance bonuses linked to reaching 10 games played in the 2023-24 season. This game against Tampa will be game number ten.

Related: Oilers’ Players Believe They Let Jack Campbell Down

Despite early-season speculation among fans that the Oilers might try to find a creative way to hold off on the payout until the player started producing, the injury put any potential plans for that (if that was ever really being considered) on hold. Now, the Oilers are bringing him back in while the team is playing better and hoping he finds his own groove.

However, questions linger about Brown’s performance and the Oilers’ options if he fails to regain form quickly. If he struggles, it remains to be seen how patient the team can afford to be, considering the guaranteed bonus and the urgency to boost offensive production. Placing him on waivers seems pointless and poses risks, as another team might pick him up at the minimum salary, knowing they won’t have to cover the additional bonus. Moving him around the lineup is their only leverage, but even that has potential consequences.

What Is the Link to McDavid?

McDavid, who is rumored to have played a significant role in Brown signing the contract, is a former Erie Otter’s teammate of Brown. The assumption would be that McDavid wants him on the team and that treating Brown poorly might have lasting repercussions. At the same time, there’s already a narrative out there that McDavid is trying combat and, frankly, has upset him.

Latest News & Highlight

The Oilers brought in Jeff Jackson as CEO and Kris Knoblauch as the new head coach. Coincidence? Maybe. A plan by the Oilers? Probably. Did McDavid have anything to do with it? No. And, he doesn’t like the insinuation that he did.

Reports suggest that McDavid is not consulted on key decisions — including the firing of Jay Woodcroft — and that’s the way he wants it. McDavid, preferring to focus on hockey, wants to distance himself from the perception that he influences such decisions. One would imagine, apart from general decency, he doesn’t want anything to do with how the Oilers treat Brown. Special treatment shouldn’t be on the menu.

Everyone in Edmonton is hoping Brown figures it out and starts producing. If it is determined that Brown was not the right move, the Oilers have a choice to make. It’s potentially a fine line to walk. Either keep Brown with McDavid in the hopes that the two buddies can get each other going, or move him down the lineup. Undoubtedly, fans will react either way, putting everyone in a potentially awkward spot.

Move him down and people will assume McDavid will be made. Keep him there when he doesn’t deserve and it and some fans will say he’s only getting that spot because of McDavid. All the while, McDavid just wants to win and the extra drama will only cause a distraction.