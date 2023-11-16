Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Lucic, Zadorov & Grzelcyk

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is picking up some real steam as a contract extension candidate. In other news, an update has been provided on Milan Lucic’s expected recovery timeline. Meanwhile, the Bruins are getting some buzz as a potential suitor for disgruntled Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Lastly, we now have a better understanding of when Matt Grzelcyk should return for the Bruins.

Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Nov. 16) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Jeremy Swayman Extension On the Way?

During his most recent 32 Thoughts: The Podcast episode, Elliotte Friedman brought up the prospect of the Bruins signing Swayman to an extension once he is eligible. Below is exactly what the insider had to say on the matter.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Boston tries to get Swayman done. He’s on a one-year deal, and he can extend on Jan. 1st. So I’m curious about that. The way he’s started this year, the way he’s played, how well they’re going, it would not surprise me at all if the Bruins are looking at that. Elliote Friedman

It is hard to argue with Friedman’s thoughts on this. Swayman has been magnificent during the early stages of this campaign. In seven games, he sports a 6-0-1 record, a 1.69 goals-against average (GAA), and a .944 save percentage (SV%). With that, he won the William M. Jennings Trophy (along with Linus Ullmark) last season, so he is a big reason for the Bruins’ success. Thus, the 24-year-old is an obvious player to keep around.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Swayman keeps this kind of play up moving forward, he would be due for a nice raise from his current $3.475 million cap hit, especially if given a long-term deal. It will be interesting to see if the Bruins begin real talks with him once he is eligible for an extension in a month and a half.

Lucic’s Recovery Slower Than Expected

Lucic has not suited up for the Bruins since Oct. 21 due to an ankle injury and has been on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) since Oct. 27. Head coach Jim Montgomery provided an update on Lucic earlier this week, noting that Lucic will not be back as early as they expected. However, he then noted that the power forward is likely only a week behind schedule, so it is not as bad as it could be.

Latest News & Highlights

Still, hearing that Lucic has suffered a setback with his recovery is certainly not ideal. While the 35-year-old is no longer the dominant top-six forward he was during his first stint with the Bruins, the club still misses his physicality on their fourth line. Here’s to hoping that the Vancouver native does not suffer any other setbacks and can get back into game action soon.

Zadorov On Bruins’ Radar?

Zadorov has been picking up a lot of steam in the rumor mill, and it is understandable given his trade request. Teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils have a confirmed interest in him. However, are the Bruins also eyeing the 6-foot-6 defenseman? It seems quite possible.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Per Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy, an NHL source told him that he thinks that “Sweeney’s in on Zadorov.” That same source also noted that they “know for a fact Sweeney’s looked into him before.” Now that Zadorov wants out of Calgary, it certainly would be a good time for the Bruins to make a push for him.

Murphy’s source also brought up the prospect of a Zadorov for Grzelcyk swap between the two clubs. Financially, it would make sense, as Zadorov has a $3.7 million cap hit, while Grzelcyk has a $3.6 million cap hit. Alas, we will need to wait and see if the Bruins make a push for Zadorov from here.

Grzelcyk Expected to Return Next Weekend

While speaking with reporters, Montgomery provided an update on Grzelcyk. He noted that he expects that the 5-foot-9 defenseman will return for the Bruins for their Nov. 25 contest against the New York Rangers.

Getting Grzelcyk back is good news for the Bruins, as he is a key part of the team’s top four, and his return will make their defense fully healthy. However, once he is back, the Bruins will need to make a decision with prospect Mason Lohrei.