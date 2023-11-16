Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Klingberg, Nylander & Timmins

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share news about the team as it prepares to play its first game of the Global Series in Sweden. Most of the news seems to be about the team’s defensive corps.

What’s the deal with John Klingberg? Will Conor Timmins return? Can Simon Benoit and William Lagesson be able to keep the ship afloat? Are they the answers to the bottom-pairing question?

Item One: John Klingberg’s Status for Friday’s Game Is Doubtful

In a recent update, Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg will likely miss Friday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. The nature of the injury has not been disclosed. Although Klingberg had a pretty solid return to the lineup against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (Nov. 11) after missing the previous game, head coach Sheldon Keefe’s word is that he has not yet recovered.

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Given all the (almost) chaotic rumors swirling around the Maple Leafs bringing in a couple of new defensemen from the Calgary Flames, Klingberg’s absence from Friday’s game makes me wonder whether this is a health question or another kind of question. In 14 games this season, he has five assists. However, it’s been all too obvious that he has faced challenges in his defensive play.

The other interesting thing is that, during photo shoots in Sweden, Klingberg was conspicuously absent from the “festivities.” That suggests one of two things. First, Klingberg might indeed be dealing with something more than a minor injury. His absence from the pre-Gloabl Series hype suggests the injury might be more significant than first shared. A second possibility is that he’s not in the mood to be seen with the team – although that’s just me speculating.

To my eyes, the Maple Leafs have been getting surprisingly good defensive play from Simon Benoit and William Lagesson, who stepped in during Klingberg’s and Timothy Liljegren’s absence. Both have been effective enough as bottom-pairing blueliners. Also, given that the Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild are not offensive threats, the team might have adequate depth to handle their defensive responsibilities.

Latest News & Highlight

What will happen with Klingberg after the Global Series is the stuff of speculation. In the meantime, can the defensive twosome of Benoit and Lagesson continue to hold the fort while the situation is being settled?

Item Two: Conor Timmins Is Nearing a Return

There is good news about the Maple Leafs’ blue line. Defenseman Conor Timmins will be able to play at least one of the two games in Sweden. He’s been sidelined with a lower-body injury since the preseason; however, he’s likely to make a return to the lineup soon.

While that fact has not yet been confirmed, according to Keefe, Timmins has not been ruled out for Friday’s game against Detroit. However, the word I hear is that his return will more likely be in Sunday’s game against the Wild.

Timmins is a valuable blueliner. During the 2022-23 season, he showed his offensive skills with two goals and 14 points in 27 games split between the Arizona Coyotes and Toronto. He just seems to find a way to involve himself in the offensive scoring, regardless of who he is partnered with.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

If Timmins does return on Sunday, expect him to play on the third pairing. He brings a dynamic element to the blue line, offering an offensive threat that could alleviate some of the pressure on Morgan Rielly. He’s a strong puck-mover who, at least for now, seems to be a solution to some of the team’s rear guard issues.

Item Three: Nylander’s Stellar Performance Thus Far

The star of the Global Series Show, at least from the Maple Leafs perspective, is forward William Nylander. He’s in the middle of a start-to-the-season offensive explosion that has him on an impressive 121-point pace. He’s also arguably playing the best hockey of his NHL career.

The significance of playing in his home country could be extra motivation for Nylander. He’s been more effusive (and perhaps outwardly happier) on this trip than I’ve seen before. Given his excitement to play in front of friends and family (he seems to be buying big chunks of tickets) – especially his grandmother – it might be a great two games for the rapidly rising star.

Nylander has been soaking up the spotlight since the Maple Leafs’ arrival. I admit that I’m reading all this from the perspective of the Toronto-based media, but he seems to be a rock star. He’s attending the well-timed premiere of a docuseries dedicated to Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming and his connection to Swedish hockey history. I’d almost be surprised if he didn’t show up on stage with ABBA between the two games.

One Maple Leafs writer has perfectly described the event as a “feel-good factor” surrounding Nylander. He’s playing in his homeland and representing the Maple Leafs proudly on the ice. Now, the question of his contract negotiations arises. Many fans hope that a contract extension might be signed even on this trip.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While I don’t expect that will happen, it could. If it did, it would make this trip particularly memorable. I’ve heard rumors that an agreement has already been reached behind closed doors, and we’re just waiting for it to emerge from the closet on this trip. I’d love to see Nylander signed – sooner rather than later. However, I’m not holding my breath.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Almost every team in the Atlantic Division has now played 15 games. From top to bottom, the Division is a surprise. That the Maple Leafs sit in the middle is no surprise; the team always seems to start slowly. That the Boston Bruins are ahead is always a surprise. I keep predicting they’ll fall back. Yet they don’t.

However, perhaps the biggest surprise is the fall of the Tampa Bay Lightning. They’re tied with the Montreal Canadiens with 16 points in 16 games (.500 hockey). When the Maple Leafs play them, they seem as formidable as ever. Yet the standings tell a different story.

The Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators share the bottom of the standings. I expected more, especially from the Sabres. It will be interesting to see how the Division shakes out after another 15 games.