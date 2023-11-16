NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, did the Toronto Maple Leafs actually meet with Patrick Kane? And if not, what will they say when they finally get the chance? Meanwhile, are the New York Rangers out of the running on Kane? Is this by choice? Finally, what is the latest coming out of Vancouver? Specifically, what’s happening on contract talks with Elias Pettersson, trade rumors on Chris Tanev, and a possible Phil Kessel signing?

Maple Leafs Didn’t Meet with Patrick Kane

John Shannon has sent an updated tweet regarding the speculated meeting between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Patrick Kane. He writes, “After hearing earlier in the week that PKane was to meet with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, I can confirm that meeting did NOT occur. Leafs sources reached out to say it did not happen.”

After hearing earlier in the week that PKane was to meet with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, I can confirm that meeting did NOT occur. Leafs sources reached out to say it did not happen. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) November 16, 2023

If the Leafs do end up meeting with him, speculation about what the team might discuss are out there and the TSN OverDrive panel don’t believe the Leafs would sell him on the idea of playing in the Toronto market. So too, they likely can’t guarantee him playing time with Auston Matthews. Instead, the thought is that they would offer “a chance” to play with Matthews and potentially win, while also saying they would be working on improving their blue line all the way up to the trade deadline.

In fact, there are some who believe that Kane won’t really consider Toronto unless their defense is improved. The focus still seems to be to add to their defense corps and that talks with Calgary continue.

Rangers Not in the Running for Kane

While other teams like the Maple Leafs pitch the winger, a reunion between the New York Rangers and Kane seems unlikely. Grappling with their own salary cap limitations, the organization has chosen to step away from the pursuit.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

According to reports from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers have distanced themselves from the Kane sweepstakes. Brooks underscored, “The Rangers, according to well-placed industry sources, have never been in the mix.” One significant hurdle is their less than $650K in projected cap space when factoring in injuries to Filip Chytil and Adam Fox. Given these financial constraints, accommodating even the league-minimum salary of $775K for Kane appears to be impractical.

Canucks In on Kessel and Close on Pettersson Contract

According to Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks are optimistic that a deal will get signed between the team and Elias Pettersson in the next few days or weeks. He’s hearing that the number could begin with a 12 or high 11s but that the team knows they are signing a star after the way he’s begun the 2023-24 season. For Pettersson, the delay was never about not wanting to sign. It was simply that he needed time for a thoughtful decision. The team’s current success adds positivity to the atmosphere, potentially paving the way for a long-term extension.

Meanwhile, he also notes that the Canucks are poking around on signing Phil Kessel. Talks have taken place and it believed that Kessel would be open to working with Rick Tocchet again. He apparently loved playing for him in Arizona.

As far as a Chris Tanev trade goes, the Canucks are interested, but the Flames don’t want to trade him to Vancouver unless a real premium is paid. The Flames are looking at Nils Hoglander, suggests Dhaliwal.

The Canucks are trying to move Anthony Beauvillier and Conor Garland, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much traction there.