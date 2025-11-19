Rangers’ Will Borgen Extension Looks Like a Steal

When the New York Rangers traded away Kaapo Kakko, it looked like it would come back to burn the organization. And for a while it did, especially when the 2019 second-overall pick in 49 games last season logged 30 points with the Seattle Kraken and appeared on the verge of breaking out.

But one piece of the deal got overlooked: Will Borgen, who at the time was featured as a third-pairing defenseman. However, clearly president and general manager Chris Drury saw more potential in the Moorhead, Minnesota native, and didn’t wait long to pounce and ink him to a five-year contract extension worth $20.5 million.

How Borgen Is Performing

While the contract was considered by many to be risky, it looks like it’s working out in the Rangers’ favor early on.

First, it’s fair to point out that Borgen was up and down last season (performance-wise) on a Rangers team that was badly underperforming. He posted an expected goals for rate of 44.71 percent over 51 games at five-on-five, according to data from Natural Stat Trick. But the 2015 fourth-round pick at times showed he was capable of anchoring the second pair.

And in the early portion of this season, Drury’s bet is paying off and more. Among Rangers defensemen, Borgen ranks third, commanding an xGF rate of 56.60 percent. It’s not like he’s playing with Vladislav Gavrikov either; Borgen is doing this with Carson Soucy and Matthew Robertson. The latter of whom has spent most of his pro hockey career in the American Hockey League (AHL). Also, give credit to new head coach Mike Sullivan, who has clearly had an influence on the Rangers’ strong defensive structure for 2025-26, with Borgen buying into it.

Moreover, Borgen provides value with his skating, ranking in the 87th percentile for max speed and 58th percentile for total distance, according to NHL EDGE data.

Rangers May Win the Kakko Trade

As crazy as it sounds, if Borgen keeps up his play, the Rangers will likely come out victorious on the Kakko trade. Now, that’s a big if, and it doesn’t make the pain of missing out on what could have been with a second overall selection go away.

However, it’s time to face reality with Kakko, who has posted just one point in seven games this season. He is never going to be a superstar in the NHL. The Finnish forward is a safe bet to be a third liner, who specializes as a defensive stalwart with a long NHL career ahead of him. Maybe he can even find enough offense to make it as a second liner, who averages a pace of 40-50 points. But don’t expect much more. Also, keep in mind that Kakko is about four years younger than Borgen.

Add that to the fact that defensemen are typically more valuable than wingers in the NHL – unless there’s a special player involved. So if Borgen holds down the fort as only a solid second-pairing defensemen, the Rangers will have won the trade in all likelihood. The right-handed shot doesn’t even need to sustain the impressive underlying numbers. In addition to Borgen, the organization received a third-round and a sixth-round pick in 2025, which ultimately became Sean Barnhill and Samuel Jung. So we’ll have to check back in on those two down the line.

No-Trade Clause Becomes Limited

Worst case scenario – if the deal turns south, Drury may use his get out of jail free card. Borgen’s full no movement trade clause becomes limited in July. And almost always, there’s value in defenders. The Rangers proved this by getting a haul for K’Andre Miller, which included first and second-round draft picks, as well as prospect Scott Morrow.

However, at this point, the Rangers shouldn’t even consider moving Borgen and his team-friendly $4.1 million cap hit. That’s a steal in today’s game, with the salary cap continuing to surge each year. The Rangers, who are Stanley Cup-contending hopefuls, simply can’t afford to trade it away.

Still, keep in mind four years remain after this season, and a lot can change. But for now, the Rangers will gladly take the win with Borgen’s bargain of a contract.