Revisiting Jets’ Return in Andrew Copp Trade

Once the Winnipeg Jets selected their fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Andrew Copp trade was officially completed. In 2022, Copp, along with a ‘23 sixth-rounder, was traded to the New York Rangers for forward Morgan Barron, two conditional second-round picks (with one turning into a first-rounder in ‘22 if the Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final), and a ‘23 fifth-rounder.

After the 2021-22 season, Copp did not re-sign with the Rangers. He intended on reaching unrestricted free agency and ended up signing with his hometown Detroit Red Wings for five years worth $5.625 million per year. Let’s take a deep dive and analyze the full return and how much it’s helped the Jets for both now and the future.

Morgan Barron

At the time, Morgan Barron’s inclusion in the deal was simply a sweetener on New York’s part. Winnipeg clearly wanted picks, which it got, but they didn’t realize they were getting an efficient bottom-six forward too.

When he arrived in Winnipeg, Barron won over his teammates, coaches and fans for his hard work and ability to cause fits to the opposition. In 14 games during the 21-22 season, he notched two goals and two assists, hoping to solidify a roster spot for next season — which he did.

In the 22-23 season, Barron played a full season with the Jets and carved his role in the NHL with eight goals and 13 assists. Not so bad for a sixth-rounder who was just a throw-in. He won the fans over even more, coming back into a playoff game after receiving 75 stitches from taking a skate blade to the face. He embodies the term “hockey guy” and has quickly become a favorite in Manitoba.

Because of his successes, Winnipeg rewarded him with a two-year contract worth $1.35 million per year. With Barron, you’re not going to get swept off your feet. He plays a gritty game and is a superb penalty killer who also plays hard in front of the net.

2022 First Rounder – Brad Lambert

Drafting Brad Lambert 30th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft was incredible value for the Jets. Lambert was once projected as a top-10 pick, but many scouts were concerned with his play, primarily on the defensive side and off the puck.

Lambert is easily one of the more skilled players in his draft class. His case is akin to former first-rounder Josh Ho-Sang, who possessed the same elite attributes that Lambert does. They’re both elite skaters with dynamic vision and playmaking abilities, but they neglect to show the intensity that most coaches at the professional level look for.

Brad Lambert, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

After getting drafted, Lambert played 14 games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League but didn’t have a ton of success. Instead, the Jets sent him to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League, and he thrived with flying colors. He registered 38 points in 26 games and 26 points in 17 playoff games. Seattle reached the Memorial Cup Finals but ultimately lost to the Quebec Remparts.

The time in Seattle benefited Lambert greatly. Throughout his time in Finland, Lambert struggled to post elite numbers. He hardly became a game-breaker and played bottom-six minutes. Upon arriving in Seattle, all that went out the window. Lambert was able to be himself and made a substantial difference in the season. Thunderbirds general manager Bill LaForge spoke to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic and was overjoyed with Lambert’s work and how much he helped them this season:

“(Lambert) has been a pro about all of it. He came in and I’m sure he probably had his sights set on being somewhere else this year but he came in, he bought into being a part of this team, and he’s a real popular guy in our group. And he’s a game-breaker at this level. So I think it has been good for him because he gets to be a gamebreaker again and it’s good for us to add a player of his caliber. I can’t say enough good things about how he has handled the adjustment and the assignment I guess you could say.” – Bill LaForge; “Jets’ Brad Lambert looks like a top prospect again after half season in Seattle,” The Athletic, June 3, 2023

2022 Second Rounder – Elias Salomonsson

From the looks of it, the selection of Elias Salomonsson is turning out to be a slam dunk. The second-round defenseman won over a lot of experts last season with his effortless play.

Salomonsson still needs to improve his defense, but he has all the tools to be a top puck-moving defenseman in the league. He holds a very powerful shot from the point, which will be very helpful for the Jets’ power play down the road. He was placed on the top power play for the duration of the 21-22 season for Skellefteå AIK J20 and eventually made a permanent switch to the Swedish Hockey League in 22-23.

Elias Salomonsson is an extremely smooth skater. I didn’t watch the defence on Day 1, but today he looks great.#NHLJets pic.twitter.com/XS488fKsXO — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) July 6, 2023

Skating also is a major strength for Salomonsson, perhaps his strongest trait. In his 2022 prospect profile, Austin Stanovich of The Hockey Writers highlighted how his skating can be beneficial at the professional level:

“The highlight of Salomonsson’s game is his skating. He displays excellent four-way mobility, crisp transitions, and excellent edge work and balance when engaged in physical battles. His skating allows him to be an effective puck-mover who can evade forecheckers, carry the puck through the neutral zone, and even into the offensive zone. He likes to jump up into the play and has the mobility to get back on defense.”

Salomonsson is still a ways away, as he hasn’t even turned 19 yet (his birthday is Aug. 31), but Winnipeg has him signed to his entry-level deal already. Expect him to play at least one more year in Sweden before we see him suiting up for the Moose. Regardless, Salomonsson is a prospect Jet fans should keep their eye on. He has limitless potential and could very well be the prize of this trade.

2023 Fifth Rounder – Thomas Milic

Goaltender Thomas Milic is certainly a curious case. He went undrafted twice, but within that time frame, he became one of the best goalies in the WHL.

In a two year span, Milic played 80 games and averaged a .920 save percentage (SV%). Along with that, he was even more dominant in the playoffs both years, playing in 44 games with a .929 SV%. For someone who was passed on twice, those are impressive numbers.

It would also be irresponsible to ignore his work internationally. He was the number one goaltender for Team Canada in the World Juniors and led them to a gold medal with an impressive .932 SV% and never losing a game.

Stylistically, Milic isn’t a goalie that will blow you away. He’s a super-conservative goalie who tries to play it safe at all times. But clearly that’s worked for him, as he’s flourished everywhere he’s played. In the 22-23 season, he also raked in a ton of accomplishments. Along with his WJC gold medal, he was the WHL Playoffs MVP, First All-Star Team, and WHL Top Goaltender, among other accolades.

With him and newly signed seventh-rounder Dom DiVincentiis, the Jets’ goaltending pipeline has gotten that much stronger. Connor Hellebuyck’s future in Winnipeg is hanging by a thread, so it’s imperative that the Jets hit on one of them.

The Trade Was a Win for All Parties

From the Jets’ perspective, there’s certainly a lot to like from this return. They added an effective role player for essentially three years, along with three sought after prospects. Prospects are always easy to get excited about, and there’s a chance none of them will work out. However, the trajectory for Lambert, Salomonsson, and Milic is trending the right way. Winnipeg will be thrilled if any of them live up to their potential.

For the Rangers, even though they didn’t reach their goal of a Stanley Cup, they still got much farther than anyone expected. They’re now viewed as a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference and a consistent threat to challenge for the Stanley Cup. The loss of picks didn’t affect them, either. New York has a decent prospect pool, and it continues to develop young players in its system.

Of course, for Copp, he got what he was looking for. He had a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs and got his hefty contract. He caused some headaches contract-wise for the Jets in his tenure, but he found a team in the Red Wings that believed what he thought he was worth.