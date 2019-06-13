Ryan O’Reilly is THW’s 2019 Playoff MVP

The Stanley Cup has been handed out for the 2018-19 season and the St. Louis Blues have captured their first Stanley Cup since they entered the league in 1966-67. Following a brief vote among the writing staff here at The Hockey Writers, Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly has been selected as the fourth recipient of the Jean Beliveau Award as the most valuable player in the National Hockey League’s post-season.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presents St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly with the Conn Smythe trophy. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

O’Reilly led the Blues in post-season scoring and finished the playoffs tied with Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand with 23 points atop the league’s scoring race. He had nine points in the Stanley Cup Final series, registering points in each of the last six games and goals in each of the last four games. He edged out Blues netminder Jordan Binnington in our voting.

Our version of the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Jean Beliveau Award is named after Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau, whose name is on the Stanley Cup 17 times (10 as a player, 7 as an executive), more than any other individual.