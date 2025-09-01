The Sabres’ Blue-Collar Sniper: Danny Gare’s Historic Season

Back in the late ’70s, when the Buffalo Sabres were starting to make serious noise in the NHL, all eyes were on the French Connection. Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin, and René Robert stole the spotlight—and rightly so. They were magic on the ice.

But tucked just outside that spotlight was a guy who, in his own blue-collar way, became just as essential to the team’s identity. Nelson, British Columbia’s very own Danny Gare, didn’t dazzle. He just delivered.

Gare Scored 56 Goals, and He Didn’t Take Shortcuts

Let’s get straight to it: In 1979–80, Gare scored 56 goals. That’s not just impressive—it tied him for the most goals in the league that year, alongside Charlie Simmer and Blaine Stoughton. It’s one of those seasons that stands the test of time.

What makes it even better? He did it the hard way. Gare wasn’t floating around the perimeter or padding stats in blowouts. All of 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, he went to the front of the net. He fought through checks. He got knocked down and got right back up. In a league where space was earned and the rulebook was, let’s say, a little looser, Gare thrived.

Gare Played with the Stars, and He Became One

That 1979–80 Sabres team was stacked. They finished with 110 points, a franchise record at the time. And while the French Connection was still humming, Gare was the one putting up the biggest goal total of them all. He didn’t have Perreault’s hands or Martin’s shot.

What Gare had was an incredible motor, a quick release, and the kind of hockey IQ that told him exactly where to be. You know the type—the guy who always seems to find the puck in the right place at the right time? That was vintage Gare.

Gare Started Fast With the Sabes, and He Stayed Consistent

If you remember Gare’s Sabres debut, you know he didn’t waste any time. Later becoming the Sabres’ team captain, he scored 18 seconds into his first NHL shift in 1974. Talk about making an entrance. And he kept it going.

Danny Gare #18 of the Buffalo Sabres follows play in a game against the Boston Bruins at the Boston Garden.

(Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Over seven full seasons in Buffalo, he racked up 267 goals and 500 points in 503 games. That kind of production—basically a point-per-game pace—holds up in any era. He hit 50 goals twice, first in 1975–76 and again with his unforgettable 56-goal season. He was elite, even in a franchise with names like Pat LaFontaine and Alex Mogilny in the record books.

Gare’s Trade to the Red Wings Hurt, But His Legacy Stayed

In 1981, Gare was traded to the Detroit Red Wings in a blockbuster move. He went on to serve as captain there as well, and later had a brief stint with the Edmonton Oilers. But ask any Sabres fan who lived through those years; he never really stopped being a Sabre. When the Sabres retired his No. 18 in 2005, it felt less like an honor being given and more like something that had always been true, finally being made official.

Gare was a player that Buffalo fans could always get behind. For those fans who grew up near Buffalo (as I did), the city has always been a hard-working hockey town. In Buffalo, a steel-and-industrial city built on working-class pride, fans savor beef on weck, local pizza, and Anchor Bar wings—and cheer just as loudly for tenacious effort on the ice as they do for skill.

Sabres fans love heart and cheer for players who leave it all on the ice. That’s why Gare still resonates. He fit the city—and the fans embraced him for it.

Gare Was Not Just a Number in the Rafters

Gare’s celebrated 56-goal season wasn’t just a milestone—it was the kind of season that captures what made him special. It wasn’t about flash. It was about a fight. He scored like a star, led like a captain, and played like every shift mattered—because to him, it did.

Gare might not receive the national recognition that other stars from his era enjoy, but in Buffalo, his name holds significance. And it always will. For fans who want to talk Sabres history, starting with Gare is a no-brainer. Just don’t forget to mention all 56 of those goals.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]