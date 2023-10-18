Sabres’ Cozens & Levi Heroes in First Win of Season

The Buffalo Sabres got their first win of the season in a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17. While goaltender Devon Levi stood tall the entire game, Dylan Cozens became the instant hero when he potted the game-winner just 1:46 into the extra session.

It should have been an easy win for the Sabres. However, as with anything in hockey, it wasn’t. Buffalo skated to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner. However, the Lightning fought back. Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel was especially determined and scored twice to tie the game and force overtime.

Jeff Skinner Scored His First Goal of the Season

Skinner scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday night to extend Buffalo’s lead to 2-0 in the first period. He’s coming off a successful season of 35 goals and 47 assists (for 82 points) in 79 games.

Related: Sabres Need To Drastically Improve Their Defense

Fans should expect Skinner to continue to put up offense this season. He’s in an advantageous position to contribute as a first-line partner with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. He’s also a member of the Sabres’ top power-play unit. Before joining the Sabres in 2018, he spent eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dylan Cozens Scores Game-Winning Overtime Goal

Cozens’ overtime-winner came after receiving a pass in the high slot, skating to the edge of the right circle, and unleashing a powerful shot that banked off the far post and into the net. It was his first point of the season after an impressive rookie campaign in 2023-24.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cozens, a 6-foot-3 center nicknamed the “Workhorse from Whitehorse,” was the team’s first-round choice (seventh overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. After the game, he emphasized the importance of winning these kinds of games and praised the team’s ability to find a way.

Latest News & Highlight

Cozens noted that it “would be frustrating to lose that game. But those are the types of games we need to win. Low scoring, gritty games and games where we just find a way.”

Devon Levi Puts Up His Best Game of the Season

Rookie goalie Levi had a really solid game for his first win of the season, making 21 saves to redeem himself after two losses. Until the Lightning scored in the last seven seconds, Levi had allowed only one goal.

Related: Buffalo Sabres News & Rumors: Mittelstadt, Benson & Levi

With the showing, Levi’s save percentage is still only at .890, but his goals-against average is now resting at 3.00. He’s started all three games for the Sabres, and it looks like he will be their starting goalie this season. His two losses match his total from last season when he started seven games late in the campaign.

Mattias Samuelsson Had to Exit the Game with an Injury

Sabres top-pairing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game with an upper-body injury. Currently, his status is listed as day-to-day. Samuelsson, who is known for his defensive skills, is a key part of the Sabres’ blue line. Jacob Bryson will likely take his place if he misses more games.

Zemgus Girgensons Scored His First Goal of the Season

Girgensons opened the scoring in the first period with a wrist shot, giving the Sabres a 1-0 lead. It was his first goal of the season. He recently re-signed with the team and is expected to play a regular role in the bottom-six forward group.

Owen Power Registers an Assist in the Sabres’ Win

Owen Power recorded an assist, upping his total to two in three games. Power recently signed a seven-year contract extension with the Sabres after a successful rookie season with 35 points. He’s now playing on the Sabres’ second defensive pairing and getting time on the second power-play unit.

Rasmus Dahlin Records His Second Assist in Three Games

Rasmus Dahlin, who might become a Norris Trophy candidate this season, played 25:54 last night. Like Power, he recorded his second assist in three games when he set up Cozens’ game-winner.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 2022-23, Dahlin had a breakout season, scoring 73 points in 78 games. Again, similar to Power, he recently signed an eight-year contract extension with the Sabres. Fans should expect another successful season from him as a key to Buffalo’s top pairing and first power-play unit.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

After the game, Sabres head coach Don Granato expressed confidence in his team’s ability to play well and win even in high-pressure situations like overtime. He believes his team has the right mindset and determination to come out on top.

Related: Buffalo Sabres News & Rumors: Mittelstadt, Benson & Levi

Granato noted specifically that he loved “where they were at and just felt confident that they were going to get the job done … I think that was probably our message, just move on, we’ll win the game.”

The Sabres continue their four-game homestand when they host the Calgary Flames on Thursday night, Oct. 19.