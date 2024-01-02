Sabres’ Kyle Okposo Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo will be out week-to-week with an unspecified lower-body injury. Okposo was absent from practice this morning without warning after sustaining the injury against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday without missing a single shift.

It’s yet another injury for the oft-wounded Sabres who have dealt with significant missed time from Jack Quinn (Achilles), Tage Thompson (upper body), Alex Tuch (upper and lower body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), all while dealing with some minor, game-by-game injuries to other players.

This is partly why their record is what it is — the Sabres sit in seventh place in the Atlantic Division with a 15-19-4 record. After a successful season that saw the Sabres end just one point out of a playoff spot, their justified playoff aspirations for 2023-24 have all but completely dissipated. Right now, it looks like the team will again be competing for a high-end draft pick come June.

Kyle Okposo, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Okposo has been performing as expected in a fourth-line role this season. Through 38 games, the 35-year-old has netted eight goals and 14 points while averaging just under 14 minutes of ice time per game. He’s a staple on the penalty kill and second power-play unit, though there’s an argument to be made that other players are more deserving of his power-play spot. Still, despite not being the player he was many years ago, he’s provided much-needed leadership and depth production for the team.

Latest News & Highlights

Okposo and his $2.5 million cap hit must be put on injured reserve if the Sabres wish to call someone up from the Rochester Americans. If they don’t, one of Victor Olofsson or Eric Robinson will draw into the lineup as a regular. Should they move him to the injured list, either Brandon Biro or Isak Rosen should receive the call-up — Lukas Rousek would be a candidate for a call-up if he hadn’t already played five games and could burn a year of his entry-level contract if Okposo misses more than four games. For now, though, expect Okposo to remain as is and for Olofsson or Robinson to take his fourth-line spot.