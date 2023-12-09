Sabres News & Rumors: Jekyll, Hyde, Levi, Thompson & Dahlin

Before the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins started on Thursday night (Dec. 7), one of the game’s television announcers laid out all the reasons the Bruins were going to beat up on the Sabres. He spelled out the Sabres losing streak and the Bruins winning streak – in detail. If the game could be seen as a movie, his trailer laid out all the reasons for Sabres fans that they would soon witness a tragedy. His predictions were almost apocalyptic.

Surprise, he got it wrong.

In this edition of Sabres News & Rumors, I’ll look at Thursday’s game and comment on the up-and-down nature of the team’s performances this season. I’ll also look at the Sabres’ players who had a hand in the win. Finally, I report Rasmus Dahlin’s injury and his prognosis for returning to play.

Item One: A Season of Sabres’ Jekyll & Hyde Performances

This point is not to critique the commentator’s pre-game negative analysis as much as to suggest that the Sabres are a Jekyll and Hyde contrast of dual personalities and behaviors. They remind me of the iconic characters Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde from Robert Louis Stevenson’s novella “Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.” My own feeling about the team has been up and down almost all season.

The Sabres display inconsistency and an on-and-off personality in their games. At times, they show strong, competitive play and cohesive teamwork (Jekyll). At other times, they slide into defensive lapses, inconsistent offensive output, or poor goalie play (Hyde). The team’s contrasting play contributes to an unpredictable and enigmatic on-ice performance that is hard for their fans to follow. No one knows in advance which team will show up.

On Thursday night, the Sabres snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Bruins. The game was dominated by the Sabres’ relentless play. Tage Thompson (back from an injury), JJ Peterka, and Victor Olofsson, who both have been on nice streaks recently, scored for the Sabres. Despite Boston’s best efforts, including a Brad Marchand goal, the Sabres carried the win with a bit of goalie magic from Devon Levi.

Item Three: Devon Levi Returns to Form

In a comeback performance, goalie Levi showed some of his old magic in the 3-1 win over the Bruins. For the game, he made 29 saves, some of which were exceptional and game-changers. He looked like the young goalie who had almost led the Sabres to the postseason at the end of the 2022-23 season. While he’s struggled to regain that same form this season, he was on his game last night.

For a single game, at least, Levi had his stuff. Recalled from the American Hockey League (AHL) just a few days ago, Thursday was his first NHL game since Nov. 25. His performance landed him in the franchise record book when he became the youngest Buffalo goalie to register 25 or more saves while allowing one or fewer goals since Martin Biron accomplished the feat almost 25 years ago (in March 1999).

If Levi can continue his resurgence, it would be a positive addition to the Sabres’ goaltending lineup.

Item Four: Tage Thompson Returns To Score Game-Winner

It was good to see Tage Thompson scoring again. He deposited his game-winning goal by converting a great pass from Connor Clifton. Thompson’s quick one-timer from the high slot beat Linus Ullmark cleanly. This goal was his first since his return from injury and also his first since early November.

Although he’s currently behind his great 47-goal total from last season (he only has seven goals and seven assists in 18 games), Thompson has the talent and potential to lead both the Sabres to more wins in the future. Could last night’s goal be the start of a scoring streak for the skilled forward?

What’s Next for the Sabres?

In an injury update, Rasmus Dahlin has been suffering from a lower-body injury he sustained in Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. While he was ruled out for Thursday’s matchup with the Bruins, he could return for today’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Ryan Johnson took Dahlin’s place in the lineup, while Owen Power increased his time on the power play with Dahlin absent. Fortunately, the team won without Dahlin in the lineup. However, his offensive contributions are missed – especially on the power play. On the season, Dahlin scored six goals and totaled 21 points in 26 games. So they’ll need him back in the lineup sooner rather than later.