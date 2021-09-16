Buffalo Sabres 2021-22 Season Preview Section

by

Looking for all the best Buffalo Sabres 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Bruins writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Linus Ullmark Buffalo Sabres

Sabres’ 2021-22 Schedule Features Few Winnable Games

The Buffalo Sabres will have a tough season in the loaded Atlantic Division. Perhaps some recalled prospects can help the team play spoiler.

Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo Sabres

Sabres Offseason Depth Chart: Right Defense

In a continuing preview of the 2021-22 Buffalo Sabres, we look at the depth chart on the right side on their defense.

Owen Power, Michigan Wolverines

Buffalo Sabres’ 5 Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22

The Buffalo Sabres have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but no players are more exciting than these five. Learn about each one.

Victor Olofsson Buffalo Sabres

Sabres Offseason Depth Chart: Right Wing

How Don Granato will place players on the wing will depend heavily on how capable those competing for centre positions are.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Team Finland

Sabres’ 2021-22 Season Will Feature Transition in Net

The Buffalo Sabres are entering a transition year in net after Linus Ullmark’s exit. Fortunately, Luukkonen and Levi provide a bright future.

Jeff Skinner Buffalo Sabres

Sabres Offseason Depth Chart: Left Wing

The left wing is much less crowded than other positions for the Buffalo Sabres to start the 2021-22 season.

Sign up for our regular 'Sabres Newsletter' for all the latest.