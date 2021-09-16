Buffalo Sabres 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Buffalo Sabres 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Bruins writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.
Sabres’ 2021-22 Schedule Features Few Winnable Games
The Buffalo Sabres will have a tough season in the loaded Atlantic Division. Perhaps some recalled prospects can help the team play spoiler.
Sabres Offseason Depth Chart: Right Defense
In a continuing preview of the 2021-22 Buffalo Sabres, we look at the depth chart on the right side on their defense.
Buffalo Sabres’ 5 Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22
The Buffalo Sabres have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but no players are more exciting than these five. Learn about each one.
Sabres Offseason Depth Chart: Right Wing
How Don Granato will place players on the wing will depend heavily on how capable those competing for centre positions are.
Sabres’ 2021-22 Season Will Feature Transition in Net
The Buffalo Sabres are entering a transition year in net after Linus Ullmark’s exit. Fortunately, Luukkonen and Levi provide a bright future.
Sabres Offseason Depth Chart: Left Wing
The left wing is much less crowded than other positions for the Buffalo Sabres to start the 2021-22 season.
My name is Kyle, and although I’m from Pennsylvania and grew up a Penguins fan, I cover the Predators here at The Hockey Writers. And while I would consider myself a Predators fan, I really enjoy watching all hockey and try to always take an objective approach to things. In addition to covering the Preds, I write hockey history and some statistical analysis pieces as well as book reviews.